Doceree Appoints Healthcare Marketing Leader Matthew Baggett as SVP, AI Solutions to Advance reptwin.ai

SHORT HILLS, N.J., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Doceree, the world's first AI-powered Operating System for healthcare marketing, today announced the appointment of Matthew Baggett as Senior Vice President, AI Solutions. In this role, Baggett will spearhead the continued advancement and commercialization of reptwin.ai — Doceree's latest AI-powered rep built to unify media intelligence, real-world data, and physician engagement into a single, measurable ecosystem.

The appointment signals Doceree's continued strategic investment in AI innovation as life sciences organizations face growing pressure to demonstrate measurable, outcome-driven engagement across digital and point-of-care environments.

Baggett brings over two decades of healthcare engagement experience, most recently as Senior Vice President, Pharma Sales at Level Ex (now Relevate Health Games), where he led commercial strategy across physician-focused digital engagement initiatives. Prior to that, he served as President and General Manager of Skipta, one of the largest physician community platforms in the United States, where he was instrumental in scaling its data and digital infrastructure.

"As we continue to scale Doceree, sustained investment in AI innovation remains central to our strategy," said Harshit Jain, MD, Founder & CEO, Doceree. "reptwin.ai is foundational to how we are redefining engagement and intelligence in healthcare marketing— bringing together context, data, and physician behavior in ways the industry has never seen before. Matthew's experience building and scaling physician engagement platforms positions us to accelerate our next phase of growth with exactly the right leadership."

Kamya Elawadhi, Co-founder & President, Doceree, added, "Matthew brings a rare combination of platform-building acumen and deep physician engagement expertise. At both Relevate Health and Skipta, he operated at the intersection of data, technology, and commercial outcomes — exactly where reptwin.ai lives. His perspective will sharpen how we connect AI innovation with measurable value for life sciences brands."

"Doceree is doing something genuinely different," said Baggett. "reptwin.ai addresses one of the most persistent challenges in healthcare marketing — fragmentation. It brings AI, media intelligence, and real-world behavioral data into one cohesive platform, so brands can engage physicians in a way that is contextual, compliant, and measurable from the first touchpoint to the last. Having spent my career building physician-focused platforms, I see a clear commercial opportunity here — and I'm excited to help scale it."

Thomas Shea, Chief Revenue Officer-Patient Affordability and AI, Doceree, added, "Matthew's track record of scaling technology-enabled HCP engagement through immersive experiences and platforms speaks for itself. His commercial instincts and platform expertise will accelerate reptwin.ai's reach and deepen the measurable value we deliver to our partners."

Baggett's appointment reflects Doceree's broader momentum as it continues to expand its executive leadership and advance its AI-powered operating system for healthcare marketing — now spanning point-of-care, programmatic, affordability intelligence, and conversational AI capabilities. In his role, Bagget will report directly to Thomas Shea, Chief Revenue Officer, Doceree.

About Doceree

Doceree is the world's first AI-powered Operating System for healthcare marketing. We believe the role of AI is to bring richer context to every HCP interaction. Hence, our patented AI understands multiple layers of context to enhance every HCP interaction in a privacy-compliant manner, delivering measurably better outcomes every time. In just five years, we have emerged as leaders in AI-powered, hyper-personalized healthcare messaging — redefining HCP engagement with more powerful context and more powerful outcomes. To know more, visit www.doceree.ai

