A unified Closed Loop Measurement framework now connects Investment, Reach, Performance, and Outcome across nine HCP channels: Point of Care, Programmatic, Account-Based Marketing, Copay, CTV, DOOH, Social, Email, and Text. The framework is powered by Clinical Intent Signals, attention-based creative effectiveness, and physician-level data.

SHORT HILLS, N.J., July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Doceree, the world's first AI-powered operating system for healthcare marketing, today announced a significant expansion of its measurement capabilities: a unified Closed Loop Measurement (CLM) framework that reads every channel in a brand's mix through a single lens, from media investment to downstream clinical and commercial outcome.

Doceree Closes the Measurement Loop Across Every HCP Channel

For the first time, brand and agency teams can put a Point of Care campaign and a CTV campaign next to each other and compare them directly, because both are measured on the same stages, the same navigation, and the same clinical signal underneath — and every dollar spent can be traced to what it produced.

The problem: as channels multiply, the truth gets harder to find

Pharma brand teams now run HCP campaigns across as many as nine channels at once, and each has historically been measured on its own terms, by its own vendor, against its own definition of performance. A brand manager who wants to know what is actually working has to stitch together as many separate reports as there are channels before any real comparison is possible. Impressions, clicks, and reach describe activity; they do not describe whether the campaign is producing an outcome. And the lag between a channel underperforming and a team noticing often stretches into weeks.

Closing that gap is exactly what this expansion was built to do: connect investment to reach, reach to performance, and performance to outcome, consistently, across every channel.

Why now: activity metrics no longer defend a budget

Signal loss from cookie deprecation and tightening privacy regulation has made traditional attribution harder to trust, shifting the useful question from "which exact ad drove this script" to "how does each channel contribute to real lift." At the same time, attention-based measures such as time in content and scroll depth are proving more honest signals of engagement than impressions and clicks. Both trends point toward outcome-linked, cross-channel measurement, and Doceree's expansion answers that shift with what makes outcome measurement credible in healthcare: deterministic clinical signal rather than modeled audience data.

What's new

Closed Loop Measurement (CLM), applied uniformly - Every channel, campaign, and sub-campaign is mapped across the same four stages, Investment, Reach, Performance, and Outcome, so the entire mix speaks one measurement language from spend through to script. The loop is closed inside the platform, not in a brand manager's spreadsheet after the fact.

Clinical Intent Signals (CIS) breakdown - A live view of HCPs tracked, total signals captured, intent-stage movement, and average time spent in each clinical intent stage. It connects media performance to the clinical decision-making it is meant to influence, so a team can see that a physician was not only reached but actually moved. No modeled audience can show that. It takes real clinical signal.

Creative effectiveness, measured by attention - Beyond impressions and clicks, brand teams can now see whether the creative actually held an HCP's attention, using measures such as time in content and scroll depth. Creative decisions get made on whether a message landed, not simply whether it was served.

Physician-Level Data (PLD) access - For clients who opt in, physician-level engagement data is now available directly from the dashboard, rather than through a delayed export or a separate request. Teams with the appropriate entitlement can see individual prescriber engagement without waiting for a scheduled report to catch up.

Five-level drill-down - One continuous flow from a portfolio-level view down through Brand, Channel, Campaign, Sub-Campaign, and Audience, with no tool-switching or separate exports to reconcile along the way.

Channel-level breakdown and brand-ready reporting - Full performance detail across every HCP channel, alongside scheduled reports on a team's own cadence, whether that is a weekly performance summary, a monthly attribution report, or a quarterly executive summary. Each one arrives automatically as a finished document, built for how brand managers work rather than how an analyst would prefer to read the data.

This measurement layer is the same foundation that powers Daily Command, Doceree's commercial operating system for pharma.

"For twenty years, healthcare marketing has measured motion instead of medicine. Impressions and clicks tell you a channel was busy, not whether a physician moved toward the right decision for a patient," said Harshit Jain, MD, Founder & Global CEO of Doceree. "Closing the loop across every channel, on the same clinical signal, changes the question a brand team can finally answer. Not what did we run, but what did it change. As a physician, that is the only measurement that has ever mattered, and now a brand manager can see it in one place, the same way for Point of Care as for CTV."

Availability

The expanded measurement capabilities are rolling out to Doceree clients over the coming weeks. PLD access is available to clients with the appropriate data entitlement. For more information, visit doceree.com.

About Doceree

Doceree is the only healthcare marketing platform that can measure and adapt to the actual clinical intent of both physicians and patients. Built on the industry's largest real-time clinical signal network, Doceree's infrastructure unifies the entire healthcare journey - from physician awareness to prescription and patient fill to refill.

SOURCE Doceree