Doceree Expands Leadership Bench with Deepak Kandaswamy as SVP of Corporate Development & Strategy for Global Growth

PARSIPPANY, N.J., April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Doceree, the leading global healthcare marketing platform building unprecedented programmatic solutions for HCP marketing with proprietary data tools, appoints Deepak Kandaswamy as Senior Vice President, Corporate Development and Strategy. This strategic appointment underscores the company's commitment to enhancing its M&A capabilities and fueling global expansion, evident in its remarkable 3X year-on-year revenue growth. The announcement coincides with Doceree's strategic recruitment of top talent from leading Ad/MarTech organizations, showcasing its expertise, influence, and success in the global healthcare marketing industry.

Doceree Expands Leadership Bench with Deepak Kandaswamy as SVP of Corporate Development & Strategy

From its initial operations in only two countries, Doceree has rapidly expanded its footprint to encompass over 25 countries globally, reaffirming its belief in leveraging advanced healthcare marketing technology to improve patient outcomes. With the appointment of Deepak Kandaswamy, renowned for his expertise in mergers and acquisitions, Doceree is poised to accelerate its strategic initiatives and growth in targeted regions, fueling its ongoing expansion and innovation journey.

Deepak Kandaswamy brings to Doceree extensive experience spanning over a decade in Corporate Development and Strategy, having held pivotal roles in some of the world's leading media and advertising organizations. His impressive track record includes key involvements in high-profile global mergers and acquisitions, such as Comcast's acquisition of Sky and Softbank's purchase of Sprint, and leading numerous corporate venture capital deals that have spurred progress and delivered successful exits. With an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and a BS in Finance from Rutgers University, Deepak's expertise is set to empower Doceree's strategic initiatives, fostering further growth and advancement.

Harshit Jain MD, Founder and Global CEO of Doceree, expressed his enthusiasm about Deepak joining the team, stating, "We are pleased to announce that Deepak has joined Doceree as a key member of our leadership team. His distinguished expertise in corporate development and strategic planning, along with a commendable history of fostering growth through innovative strategies, aligns perfectly with our mission to redefine the healthcare marketing landscape. Deepak's appointment is a strategic move, underscoring our commitment to not just expanding our global footprint, but also enhancing our capabilities to deliver cutting-edge solutions in healthcare marketing. With Deepak's expert insights and leadership, we are poised to further our vision and solidify our position as healthcare marketing pioneers, globally."

Deepak Kandaswamy shared his excitement about his new role, "I am thrilled to be a part of the exceptional team at Doceree. The company's track record of achieving remarkable organic, profitable growth is truly impressive, and I am eager to contribute by identifying and capitalizing on strategic inorganic opportunities that will further accelerate Doceree's expansion trajectory. Together, we will certainly unlock new growth avenues and solidify Doceree's position as the industry leader."

Doceree sees mergers and acquisitions as a strategic approach for achieving inorganic growth and is dedicated to utilizing this strategy to enhance its global footprint in the upcoming years. With the inclusion of Deepak in its impressive team of experts, the company is set to elevate its global operations and services to unprecedented levels.

Doceree is a leading global platform dedicated to revolutionizing HCP programmatic messaging with cutting-edge, proprietary data tools. By fostering direct messaging between life sciences brands and HCPs, Doceree enables the delivery of personalized communications through an extensive global network of digital endemic and point-of-care platforms. The result is transparent marketing campaign metrics and personalized messaging at scale. To explore how Doceree can transform your healthcare communication. Learn more at www.doceree.com.

