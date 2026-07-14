Built by 75. Proven by 5. Launched to the industry. Daily Command orchestrates the entire commercialization journey — physician awareness to filled prescription, every channel and format, including generative AI — and closes the loop from activation to outcome, all from a single intelligent command layer powered by Semmelweis, an AI model purpose-built for pharma.

SHORT HILLS, N.J. , July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Doceree, the world's first AI-powered operating system for healthcare marketing, today launched Daily Command, the first operating system for pharma commercialization. Unveiled at Doceree Health Decode: The Makers Summit in May 2026 and proven in a closed beta with five flagship partners, Daily Command is now available to pharma manufacturers, agencies, and publishers in the United States.

Doceree Launches Daily Command: The First Commercial Operating System for Pharma, Powered by Semmelweis

Daily Command replaces the fragmented stack of point tools, disconnected data, and channel silos that have defined pharma marketing for a decade with a single intelligent command layer — one that understands clinical context, reads intent in real time, orchestrates action, and measures outcome across the full journey from physician awareness to filled prescription. At its core is Semmelweis — a pharma-specific reasoning and orchestration model, not a general-purpose one — powered by Clinical Intent Signals (CIS), Doceree's layer that detects prescribing intent at the moment care decisions are made.

"For twenty years, pharma commercialization has been a collection of tools pretending to be a strategy," said Harshit Jain, MD, Founder & Global CEO of Doceree. "Daily Command ends that. And we didn't build it alone, either. Seventy-five of the industry's sharpest minds built it with us."

Semmelweis: grounded in clinic, bounded by compliance

Semmelweis is neither a general-purpose model adapted for healthcare, nor a foundation model built from scratch. It uses frontier models for language and reasoning; what sets it apart is the proprietary architecture built around them — one no horizontal model can replicate. The model reasons over the ESPYIAN identity graph of 6M+ verified HCPs, Clinical Intent Signals, patented Triggers™ technology, and 185+ direct EHR integrations, so it understands where a physician sits within a treatment decision rather than inferring intent from demographics. It never accesses patient data, operates solely on de-identified, HCP-level context, and recommends only actions that already fall within medical, legal, and regulatory guidelines — every recommendation advisory, human-approved, fully auditable, and MLR-ready by design.

The model is named for Ignaz Semmelweis, the physician who saw the signal — handwashing saved lives — before medicine was ready to believe it and begins a naming series detailed in a companion announcement issued today.

An open analytics workbench for closed-loop measurement

Daily Command is built to solve one of pharma commercialization's hardest problems: connecting activation to outcomes without forcing brands into another closed system.

Through Daily Command's Analytics Workbench, manufacturers and agencies combine their first-party data — brought in through secure connectors, partner integrations, or Doceree-built clean rooms tailored to their data, partners, and measurement needs — with campaign exposure, clinical intent, HCP identity, access, claims, and outcome signals in a permissioned, privacy-safe environment.

The Workbench turns measurement from a retrospective reporting exercise into an operating layer. Teams query the combined view to understand what is working, where it is working, and what should happen next — which audiences show rising intent, which channels are influencing prescribing behavior, where access friction is slowing conversion, and which interventions are most likely to improve the next commercial action — while Semmelweis reasons across the environment, moving teams from static dashboards to guided analysis, scenario planning, and faster optimization.

That same foundation supports closed-loop campaign analytics, audience quality analysis, incrementality studies, and faster inputs into media mix modeling. In an industry where measurement cycles often take months, Daily Command compresses the path from data to decision.

"Every brand team we work with runs on the same two questions: what should we do next, and did it work," said Kamya Elawadhi, Co-Founder & President of Doceree. "Daily Command closes the distance between those answers. Teams see performance, understand it, and act on it in the same place, on the same day — the difference between reporting on a quarter and running one."

Interoperable by design

Daily Command is not a walled garden. Through the Doceree Marketplace, it orchestrates every channel and format a brand uses and stays open to the analytics, data, and agency systems brands already rely on. Intent generated inside can be activated anywhere; signal from anywhere flows back in. That openness now extends to healthcare's newest platforms: native connectors to generative AI platforms, beginning with OpenAI's ChatGPT and Anthropic's Claude, governed by the same Clinical Intent Signals, identity spine, and compliance guardrails as every other channel — and detailed in a separate announcement issued today.

Built by 75, proven by 5

Daily Command was not built in a lab — 75 senior leaders from leading manufacturers, agencies, and health-data organizations designed, pressure-tested, and named the system together at the Summit. In a structured beta with partners including Deerfield and Avalere Health, run as independent, data-separated studies, early results showed:

1.4× TRx lift among signal-exposed specialists versus matched controls

41% fewer campaign execution hours against baseline effort

Same-day performance reporting, down from an approximately five-day baseline

A 57% recommendation adoption rate across audience, channel, and budget decisions

Agency partners in the beta also reported a 24% higher RFP win rate against their historical baseline.

The category has an operating system now

"Medicine and marketing are the same act — reaching the right clinician, at the right moment, on whatever plaform they're on, with the thing that helps," Jain added. "Daily Command is the first system that treats the entire journey, from a physician's first awareness to a patient walking out with their prescription, as one connected act. This is not a new feature in an old category. It is the operating system the category was missing."

Availability

Onboarding — including the Doceree Marketplace, Clinical Intent Signals, the Analytics Workbench, and the OpenAI and Claude connectors — is open now at doceree.com/daily-command.

About Doceree

Doceree is the only healthcare marketing platform that can measure and adapt to the actual clinical intent of both physicians and patients. Built on the industry's largest real-time clinical signal network, Doceree's infrastructure unifies the entire healthcare journey — from physician awareness to prescription and patient fill to refill. Learn more at doceree.com.

SOURCE Doceree