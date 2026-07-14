Native connectors to OpenAI's ChatGPT and Anthropic's Claude bring pharma-grade governance to healthcare's newest channel — privacy-safe by architecture, orchestrated through Daily Command, and powered by Semmelweis.

SHORT HILLS, N.J., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Doceree, the world's first AI-powered operating system for healthcare marketing, today launched its generative AI Connectors — native connectors to generative AI platforms, beginning with OpenAI's ChatGPT and Anthropic's Claude. The Connectors bring the clinical intelligence of Semmelweis — the pharma-specific reasoning and orchestration model Doceree also unveiled today — into the generative AI environments where clinicians and patients increasingly ask their first questions about a condition or a therapy, and arrive alongside Daily Command, the commercial operating system for pharma launched today.

Doceree Launches Generative AI Connectors, Bringing Clinical Intelligence to ChatGPT and Claude

A managed channel, not a blind spot

Generative AI is the newest frontier of healthcare influence — and, unconnected, a blind spot. Through the Connectors, they become part of one connected system: orchestrated through Daily Command, powered by Semmelweis, and governed by the same Clinical Intent Signals, identity spine, and compliance guardrails as every other channel a brand uses.

"The place where a clinician or a patient asks their first question about a therapy should not be a blind spot," said Harshit Jain, MD, Founder & Global CEO of Doceree. "With the generative AI Connectors, the newest channel in healthcare run inside the same system — the same model, the same signals, the same guardrails — as every channel that came before them."

Built for pharma, not adapted to it

Generative AI platforms were built to serve everyone — which is precisely why a regulated industry has struggled to use them. Pharma's operating reality — MLR review, HIPAA, GDPR, the medical-legal chain — does not live inside a general-purpose platform, and no brand can improvise it there. Doceree built that reality into the substrate of its system from the start, not bolted on afterward. The Connectors carry that substrate to the newest channel: when a brand's intelligence reaches ChatGPT or Claude, it arrives inside the same pharma-grade governance that runs every established channel.

Privacy by architecture

The privacy model does not change at the new frontier, because it does not live in the channel — it lives in the model beneath it. Semmelweis never touches patient data. It operates solely on de-identified, HCP-level context, and every action it recommends on a generative platform— like every action anywhere else in the system — sits within medical, legal, and regulatory guidelines: advisory, human-approved, fully auditable, MLR-ready by design. New channel, same discipline.

"For two years, pharma has been told generative AI is where its audiences are going — without a compliant way to follow them there," said Kamya Elawadhi, Co-Founder & President of Doceree. "The Connectors are that way in. Our standard does not change on these platforms: no patient data, human approval on every action, full auditability. What changes is where our clients can now safely show up."

First expressions of an open architecture

The Connectors are the first expressions of a deliberate vision: healthcare commercialization running on an open, connected ecosystem, not another proprietary silo. Through the Doceree Marketplace generative AI joins every channel a brand orchestrates from one place, and any compliant platform, publisher, or partner can connect, with every new connection making the system smarter for everyone on it.

About Doceree

Doceree is the only healthcare marketing platform that can measure and adapt to the actual clinical intent of both physicians and patients. Built on the industry's largest real-time clinical signal network, Doceree's infrastructure unifies the entire healthcare journey — from physician awareness to prescription and patient fill to refill. Learn more at doceree.com.

SOURCE Doceree