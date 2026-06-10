The appointments deepen Doceree's bench weeks before the July 14 industry release of Daily Command, the AI command centre for pharma brand teams

SHORT HILLS, N.J., June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Doceree, the world's first AI-powered operating system for healthcare marketing, today announced the appointment of Yeshwanth 'Yesh' Srinivasan as Chief AI Officer and Graham Wilkinson as Chief Innovation Officer. Both leaders join at an inflection point for the company, as Doceree moves toward the July 14 industry release of Daily Command.

Doceree Recruits AI and Innovation Leadership from TripleLift and IPG Mediabrands, Naming Yesh Srinivasan Chief AI Officer and Graham Wilkinson Chief Innovation Officer

Daily Command functions as an AI command centre for pharma brands, surfacing real-time signals and recommending up-to-date strategies. A capability Doceree positions well beyond enterprise GPT tools. Doceree estimates the category against a global pharma-marketing software and services spend of more than $30 billion a year.

The appointments arrive on the heels of one of the most closely watched launches in healthcare marketing. Daily Command was co-built over the past quarter by 75 of the industry's most senior brand and agency operators (the "Makers") and unveiled at the inaugural Doceree Health Decode: The Makers Summit 2026 in New York on May 7. In June, it entered closed beta with four flagship manufacturers and agency partners, including Avalere Health and Deerfield, with the full industry release to follow on July 14 alongside the announcement of the Daily Command Marketplace launch partners.

Srinivasan and Wilkinson will own the two capabilities that determine whether a category-defining platform endures: the intelligence inside it, and the pace at which it reinvents itself.

A Chief AI Officer who has built AI at web scale

Srinivasan joins as Doceree's first Chief AI Officer, bringing more than 18 years of building AI, machine learning, data science, and engineering organizations across medical imaging, computer vision, media, and adtech. Most recently, he served as Vice President of Data Science and Engineering at TripleLift, where he scaled the platform from under 100 billion to more than 500 billion ad requests per day and shipped computer-vision and generative-AI products for Connected TV. He has contributed to more than 20 patents and publications and advised acquisitions representing billions of dollars in enterprise value.

For Srinivasan, the move is also a return. "What I enjoy most is helping teams turn ambitious ideas into products that create real business value," he said. "Doceree is where AI can make better intelligence, personalization, and decision-making genuinely matter for healthcare professionals, for life sciences organizations, and ultimately for patients. It feels like coming full circle, reconnecting with the healthcare applications of computer vision and machine learning that first drew me to the field during my PhD."

A Chief Innovation Officer who finds where technology changes the work

Wilkinson joins as Chief Innovation Officer after more than 20 years in advertising and marketing; the last decade focused on AI, innovation, and R&D inside the world's largest agencies. He served most recently as a chief innovation and AI leader at IPG Mediabrands' Kinesso and at Acxiom, standing up innovation programs across Europe, Australia, and the US for some of the world's biggest brands.

"My career has been a search for the place where technology genuinely changes how work gets done, rather than just adding another shiny tool," Wilkinson said. "Daily Command is exactly that kind of shift for pharma and healthcare, and this team is building the category, not chasing it."

Building the next chapter, together

"We didn't set out to hire two titles. We set out to hire the two people who could carry Daily Command from a launch into an institution," said Harshit Jain, MD, Founder and Global CEO of Doceree. "Yesh has built AI that runs at a scale almost no one in healthcare has operated at, and Graham has spent a career separating real innovation from theater inside the biggest agencies on earth. Together they make our intelligence smarter and our roadmap braver, exactly what this moment demands. This is the most exciting time in Doceree's history, and we're building its next chapter with the right people in the room."

About Doceree

Doceree is the only healthcare marketing platform that can measure and adapt to the actual clinical intent of both physicians and patients. Built on the industry's largest real-time clinical signal network, Doceree's infrastructure unifies the entire healthcare journey - from physician awareness to prescription and patient fill to refill.

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SOURCE Doceree