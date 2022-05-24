Docker Enables the Next Generation Desktop as a Service Offering with Kasm Workspaces

MCLEAN, Va., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kasm Technologies, in partnership with Docker, has developed Kasm Workspaces as a Containerized Desktop Infrastructure® platform for streaming remote workspaces directly to your web browser. The technical collaboration between Kasm Technologies and Docker includes research and development on Docker orchestration open-source technology used for streaming desktops, browsers and applications to the browser.

"Docker's ecosystem is now the foundation for a powerful new type of Desktop as a Service (DaaS)," said Ajeet Singh Raina, Docker Captain, Docker Inc. "Docker Hub, Docker Desktop, and supporting tools help teams build safely, collaborate seamlessly, and rapidly deploy critical applications. Kasm Technologies, a Docker Verified Publisher, provides the Workspaces Container Streaming platform that delivers Docker-powered Linux desktops directly to any web browser."

Kasm Workspaces replaces legacy Virtualized Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) offerings like Citrix Workspaces and VMWare Horizons by leveraging Docker containers rather than full-stack operating systems. The Docker ecosystem provides the Workspaces Container Streaming solutions — each with some noteworthy advantages over traditional platforms:

Desktops Boot in Seconds - Containers run on a shared kernel — Workspaces images boot in under two seconds.

Containers run on a shared kernel — Workspaces images boot in under two seconds. Reduced System Resources - Containers share system resources and load only minimal essential services, thus consuming less compute, memory, and disk space.

Containers share system resources and load only minimal essential services, thus consuming less compute, memory, and disk space. DevOps Pipelines for Patching and Build Automation - The Dockerfile build process automates the system compilation for release-pipeline automation, intervention-free system updates, and guaranteed uptime. Passive processes also bolster security patching, software functionality, and performance.

The Dockerfile build process automates the system compilation for release-pipeline automation, intervention-free system updates, and guaranteed uptime. Passive processes also bolster security patching, software functionality, and performance. Orchestration for Scalability - Docker orchestration automates the process of establishing additional images and controlling resource allocation.

Docker orchestration automates the process of establishing additional images and controlling resource allocation. Portable/Sharable for Reuse - Containers work cross-platform without dependencies so they can be shared within Docker Hub.

Containers work cross-platform without dependencies so they can be shared within Docker Hub. Platform Agnostic for Compatibility - Workspaces can orchestrate any system with Docker — allowing it to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid configuration.

Workspaces can orchestrate any system with Docker — allowing it to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid configuration. Web-Native for Usability - Open-Source KasmVNC rendering technology streams the desktop UI to the user's browser, using web-native technology that doesn't require an agent or plugin.

"The partnership between Docker and Kasm Technologies presents the next generation of Desktop as a Service solutions through Docker Container Streaming technology," said Matt McClaskey, Kasm Technologies CTO, "The Workspaces solution is revolutionizing the delivery of remote workspaces through our cloud-centric, devops-enabled and web-native approach."

Kasm Workspaces open-source images are available directly through Kasm's Docker Verified Publisher images on Docker Hub.

For an on-demand real-time demo of Kasm Workspaces see: https://www.kasmweb.com/

ABOUT KASM WORKSPACES

Kasm Workspaces is revolutionizing the way that businesses deliver digital workspaces using open-source web-native container streaming technology for modern devops delivery of remote workloads to the web browser. Kasm is a highly configurable platform, with a robust developer API that can be customized for any workload, at any scale. Workspaces is wherever the work is, and can be deployed in the cloud (Public or Private), on-premise (Including Air-Gapped Networks), or in a hybrid configuration.

