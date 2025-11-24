Kasm Technologies Announces Kasm Workspaces v1.18

Kasm Workspaces v1.18 adds Smartcard Passthrough, Helm Chart Updates, KasmVNC v1.4, and scaling features to the remote workplace streaming platform.

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kasm Technologies, a leader in remote work cloud workspaces, today announced the release of Kasm Workspaces v1.18, providing significant enhancements to its portfolio of digital workspaces.

A video detailing the release is available at:

https://youtu.be/ld80EFi2lfk

An on-demand demonstration of a desktop streamed directly to your browser:

https://app.kasmweb.com/#/cast/kasmos

"Kasm 1.18 delivers on our commitment, to improve the quality of life for users, and administrators of the Kasm platform," said Justin Travis, CEO and Co-Founder of Kasm Technologies.

"The 1.18 release is a massive step towards allowing our customers to continue embracing next generation technology, no matter their business needs," said Daniel Ben-Chitrit, Chief Product Officer of Kasm Technologies.

Key Highlights:

Documentation Project – Moved to new docs ecosystem at docs.kasm.com

– Moved to new docs ecosystem at docs.kasm.com Smartcard Passthrough - Smartcard Client for Windows and MacOS

- Smartcard Client for Windows and MacOS KasmVNC v1.4 – DPI Scaling, Chrome GPU Acceleration

– DPI Scaling, Chrome GPU Acceleration K8s Helm Chart Updates – Multizone, Upgrades, Standalone DB

– Multizone, Upgrades, Standalone DB Workspace Labels – Workspace controls for agents, pools, and zones

– Workspace controls for agents, pools, and zones Bulk Import – Easily add users and servers to scale the environment

– Easily add users and servers to scale the environment RDP Gateway Update – Update Apache Guacamole to v1.5.5

– Update Apache Guacamole to v1.5.5 Container Logging – Workspace container logs accessible from the logging console

– Workspace container logs accessible from the logging console Agent Draining – Ability to gracefully offload workloads from agents for maintenance

– Ability to gracefully offload workloads from agents for maintenance Enhanced Server Enrollment – Streamlined bulk deployment of Windows Servers

– Streamlined bulk deployment of Windows Servers User Assignment – Map users to dedicated server resources

Infrastructure Enhancements:

Desktop Service – Client installer for Windows and MacOS to support smartcards

– Client installer for Windows and MacOS to support smartcards Images – Debian Trixie, Fedora 41, Obsidian, Cyberbro

– Debian Trixie, Fedora 41, Obsidian, Cyberbro Redis Depreciation – Chat removed from session sharing

– Chat removed from session sharing GPU Acceleration – Vulkan support for Chromium-based browsers

– Vulkan support for Chromium-based browsers Security Enhancements – Removed file browsing from browser images

For a detailed look at the features/enhancements, visit the v1.18 release notes: https://docs.kasm.com/docs/release_notes/1.18.0

ABOUT KASM WORKSPACES

Kasm Workspaces is an advanced container streaming technology created by Kasm Technologies that allows users to securely access desktops, applications, and web services from any device via a web browser. Built for enterprise scalability, Kasm Workspaces offers a highly secure and adaptable solution that supports thousands of concurrent users while ensuring strong security and performance.

By isolating applications and desktops in Docker containers, Kasm Workspaces prevents data leaks, ensuring sensitive enterprise information stays protected. Its architecture is designed to scale across large, distributed teams, making it a great choice for organizations that need secure remote work, virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI), and application streaming.

Kasm Workspaces' flexibility supports a wide range of use cases—including remote work, secure browsing, collaboration, and education—enabling organizations to create secure, compliant environments accessible from anywhere on any device. Using modern web technologies, Kasm streams the graphical interface of containerized applications directly to the user's browser, delivering a smooth and responsive experience even at enterprise scale.

For more information, visit https://kasm.com.

SOURCE Kasm Technologies