DOCOMO and VIAVI Demonstrate AI-Driven Network Control For 6G

Up to 20% throughput improvement demonstrated through control-overhead reduction using digital twin, AI

CHANDLER, Ariz., March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NTT DOCOMO INC. and VIAVI Solutions Inc. (VIAVI) (NASDAQ: VIAV) have successfully completed a joint study demonstrating AI-driven radio access network (RAN) control for next-generation 6G mobile communications. The results will be showcased at VIAVI's Stand 5B18 at Mobile World Congress (MWC) Barcelona 2026, which takes place March 2-5 in Barcelona, Spain.

In conventional beamforming, base stations select and control transmission beams based on network quality measurements reported by user equipment (UEs). In the demonstration, DOCOMO's Self-awareness Network concept was evaluated using VIAVI's digital twin and TeraVM AI RAN Scenario Generator (AI RSG) network simulator. Results confirm that reducing control overhead improves the system throughput by up to 20% as it frees up wireless resources for data transmission.

The demonstration was conducted in a simulated environment modeling multiple base stations around the Tokyo Station area. Each base station selected the optimal beam for each UE from eight candidate beams based on predicted network quality, with less measurement and reporting of network quality at the UE. Predictions were enabled by the VIAVI AI RSG, with measurements generated by the digital twin.

"This demonstration shows that the Self-awareness Network concept significantly reduces the need for conventional network quality measurements and UE reporting," said Ian Langley, Senior Vice President, Wireless Business Unit, VIAVI. "Intelligent technologies such as tailored network digital twins and AI-powered simulators based on high-quality, trusted, real-world data enable highly efficient network control."

"AI and digital twin are expected to be deployed across a broad range of industries, and AI for network will contribute to the full spectrum of 6G values. We believe that this cooperation between the two companies will contribute to the realization of 6G technologies, including AI for network," said Hiroyuki Oto, Senior Vice President, General Manager of 6G-Tech Department, NTT DOCOMO.

DOCOMO's Self-awareness Network is a concept leveraging AI and digital twin technologies to improve network performance and efficiency across diverse radio environments. Network quality is evaluated within a digital twin environment using data such as location information and radio propagation characteristics to determine optimal network control. Network control is then performed based on these evaluation results, whereby the utilization of AI technology can enable real-time adaptation to dynamic environments.

DOCOMO and VIAVI will continue to advance studies on 6G mobile communications. The two companies will also further explore related technologies, including AI and digital twins.

About VIAVI

VIAVI (NASDAQ: VIAV) is a global leader in test and measurement and optical technologies. Our test, monitoring, assurance, and resilient position, navigation and timing solutions enable and secure critical infrastructure ranging from data center ecosystems and communication networks to military, aerospace, railway and first responder communications. In addition, we develop and advance technologies used in high-volume optical applications across anti-counterfeiting, consumer electronics, aerospace, industrial and automotive end markets.

Learn more about VIAVI at www.viavisolutions.com. Follow us on VIAVI Perspectives, LinkedIn and YouTube.

About NTT DOCOMO

NTT DOCOMO, Japan's leading mobile operator with over 91 million subscribers, is one of the global leaders in 3G, 4G and 5G mobile network technologies. Under the slogan "Bridging Worlds for Wonder & Happiness," DOCOMO is actively collaborating with global partners to expand its business scope from mobile services to comprehensive solutions, aiming to deliver unsurpassed value and drive innovation in technology and communications, ultimately to support positive change and advancement in global society.

https://www.docomo.ne.jp/english/

Media Inquiries:

Grand Bridges

Emma Jenkins

[email protected]

+1 415 800 4529

NTT DOCOMO

Brand Communication Department

[email protected]

www.docomo.ne.jp/english/

SOURCE VIAVI Solutions