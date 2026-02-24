VIAVI Speeds Multifiber Certification with Optical Loss Test Set for Testing Up to 24 Fibers Simultaneously

One-cord referencing and 24-fiber support reduce onboarding time and error rates in high-density fiber environments

CHANDLER, Ariz., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VIAVI Solutions Inc. (VIAVI) (NASDAQ: VIAV) has announced the DCX 700 tier 1 optical loss test set for testing up to 24 fibers simultaneously. Building on years of experience in multifiber testing and designed to meet the fast-evolving needs of data centers, it helps simplify and accelerate multifiber certification for high-density fiber environments.

The DCX 700 supports tier 1 certification in line with relevant industry standards for data center fiber infrastructure. Additional features include the use of modular adaptors, which enable the DCX 700 to operate with both current and future connectivity types. A highly rugged design incorporates an extended-life battery for full-day use.

The multifiber tester is available with native support for 12-, 16- and 24-fiber configurations to streamline operations, eliminate the need for Y-cables and complex reference steps, and increase the number of certifications per shift. Additionally, its highly intuitive and automated workflow allows for one-cord referencing to simplify setup, prevent errors and reduce training time for new technicians.

"Cloud providers are scaling rapidly, with increased fiber density. As a result, the need for fast, accurate and repeatable fiber certification has never been greater," said Kevin Oliver, Vice President and General Manager, Fiber and Access Solutions, VIAVI. "Building on our expertise as a leader in multifiber testing, the VIAVI DCX 700 addresses these needs directly, providing the most technician-friendly platform that reduces setup time, improves test consistency and adapts to the ever-evolving connectivity needs of data centers."

The DCX 700 adds to VIAVI's strong portfolio of multifiber test solutions, which also includes the new INX™ 700 probe microscopes. The new INX 700 probe microscopes share a more powerful battery system with the DCX 700 for uninterrupted, automated inspection of single and multifiber connectors. The new models are specifically engineered for hyperscale data centers, where long battery life and inspection speed are critical.

The DCX 700 will be showcased for the first time at VIAVI's booth D32 at Data Centre World London 2026 from March 4-5. The DCX 700 has also received a 4.0 score in the 2026 Lightwave Innovation Reviews.

