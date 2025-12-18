DoControl and Sentra Close the Gap Between Data Insight and Control

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DoControl , a leader in SaaS Data Security, today announced a strategic partnership with Sentra , a renowned DSPM platform, to help organizations turn data classification into automated, enforceable security action.

Organizations invest heavily in discovering and classifying sensitive data, yet they don't have a way to truly protect and enforce policies around that data once it's classified.

From classification alone, they know their data is sensitive – but they can't operationalize those insights. This partnership bridges that gap.

By ingesting Sentra's context-rich data classification labels, DoControl enables customers to automatically apply policies and workflows based on the sensitivity of their data.

With Sentra identifying and labeling sensitive data, and DoControl enforcing access controls and policies across SaaS applications, customers gain end-to-end data protection - from visibility all the way to action and remediation.

"Accurate, granular classification is the foundation to facilitate automated remediations," said David Stuart, Senior Director of Product Marketing at Sentra. "Organizations require this to scale and innovate while protecting critical information."

Through the integration, DoControl consumes Sentra's classification labels and uses them as triggers for automated policies. For example, when Sentra labels a customer's file as confidential and that file is shared externally, DoControl can immediately detect the label and initiate an automated approval workflow or remove the external share entirely - ensuring sensitive data is only accessed in accordance with organizational policy.

"Data security isn't a point solution—it's an ongoing program," said Omri Weinberg, Co-Founder and CEO of DoControl. "Through our partnership with Sentra, we're enabling customers to enforce real-time, automated controls driven by precise data sensitivity. This empowers security teams to reduce risk without slowing the business."

Sentra's advanced data classification capabilities combined with DoControl's policy automation and access governance delivers actionable data security at scale.

The Sentra and DoControl integration is available starting today .

About DoControl

DoControl is a SaaS Security Posture Management solution providing multi-layer defense for SaaS applications, including Google Drive, Slack, Microsoft SharePoint, Salesforce, and Box. DoControl secures SaaS data, identities, connected apps & configurations to prevent sensitive data exposure and mitigate insider threats.

