DoControl Ranked as a 2025 Spark Matrix Leader in SaaS Security Posture Management by QKS Group

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DoControl , the leading SaaS Security Posture Management (SSPM) provider, today announced that it has been named a Spark Matrix Leader in SaaS Security Posture Management by QKS Group, a global market intelligence and advisory firm. The 2025 QKS Spark Matrix report evaluated dozens of vendors across technological excellence, customer impact, and strategic vision - placing DoControl at the top tier of the industry.

"We're honored to be recognized by QKS Group as a leader in SSPM," said Omri Weinberg, Co-Founder & CEO at DoControl. "This acknowledgment validates our mission to give organizations 24/7 visibility, automated policy enforcement, and complete control in how their SaaS data is accessed, shared, and secured."

A Forward-Thinking Approach to Securing the SaaS-Driven Enterprise

As organizations depend on hundreds of interconnected SaaS applications and face rising rates of SaaS data exfiltration, yesterday's data security approaches simply don't keep pace. DoControl stands out with an SSPM built to address today's most urgent challenges - closing gaps in data exposure, tightening data access, and proactively managing insider risk.

QKS Group highlighted several key strengths behind DoControl's leadership recognition:

Identity-Driven Data Security, With Context at the Core: DoControl bridges the gap between content and context - combining identity, behavior, and content context to enforce precise, adaptive controls. The platform continuously understands who is interacting with what data, how , and why to prevent high-risk access and exfiltration.





DoControl bridges the gap between content and context - combining identity, behavior, and content context to enforce precise, adaptive controls. The platform continuously understands is interacting with data, , and to prevent high-risk access and exfiltration. Comprehensive Platform for Data Security With Powerful Adjacent Capabilities: Beyond core data security, DoControl automates end-to-end protection - from DLP and access governance to insider risk management—while delivering strong complementary modules for S hadow AI governance and SaaS misconfiguration detection. This provides security teams a unified, automated approach to securing data across SaaS and AI environments.





Beyond core data security, DoControl automates end-to-end protection - from DLP and access governance to insider risk management—while delivering strong complementary modules for hadow AI governance and SaaS misconfiguration detection. This provides security teams a unified, automated approach to securing data across SaaS and AI environments. Proven Customer Outcomes & Operational Efficiency: Customers consistently achieve rapid reductions in data exposure, significant improvements in governance processes, and faster time-to-remediation. DoControl pairs its platform with hands-on partnership and 24/7 support to ensure organizations unlock full value and sustainably strengthen their security posture.





Customers consistently achieve rapid reductions in data exposure, significant improvements in governance processes, and faster time-to-remediation. DoControl pairs its platform with hands-on partnership and 24/7 support to ensure organizations unlock full value and sustainably strengthen their security posture. Innovation Aligned With Emerging Risks: In 2025, DoControl expanded its leadership in data security with major platform enhancements—including an agentic in-platform AI assistant, over 250 new DLP classifiers, advanced misconfiguration monitoring, and new capabilities purpose-built for AI adoption and evolving SaaS threats.

"Our team is just getting started," added Weinberg. "We are committed to pushing the boundaries of SaaS data security, DLP, access governance, and insider threat management. Our customers deserve a future where SaaS risk is managed effortlessly - and DoControl is making that a reality."

About DoControl

DoControl is a SaaS Security Posture Management solution providing multi-layer defense for SaaS applications, including Google Drive, Slack, Microsoft SharePoint, Salesforce, and Box. DoControl secures SaaS data, identities, connected apps, & configurations to prevent sensitive data exposure and mitigate insider threats.

To learn more about DoControl, visit www.docontrol.io

