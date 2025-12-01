DoControl Announces Strategic Partnership with Marubeni I-DIGIO to Deliver SaaS Security to the Japanese Market

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DoControl , the leader in SaaS data security, today announced a strategic partnership with Marubeni I-DIGIO , one of Japan's most prominent IT services providers, to bring comprehensive SaaS security solutions to organizations across Japan. This partnership combines DoControl's market-leading capabilities in securing SaaS applications with Marubeni I-DIGIO's deep market expertise and reach, empowering Japanese enterprises to better protect their sensitive data in the cloud.

With the rapid adoption of SaaS applications across industries, Japanese organizations face increasing risks from data exposure, insider threats, and configuration drift. The DoControl - Marubeni I-DIGIO alliance addresses these challenges head-on, providing customers with automated security controls, continuous monitoring, and remediation capabilities - ensuring their SaaS environments remain secure and compliant at scale.

"Partnering with Marubeni I-DIGIO allows us to bring our proven SaaS Data Security solution to one of the most dynamic technology markets in the world," said Matt Dubreuil, Head of Revenue at DoControl. "Marubeni I-DIGIO's trusted position in Japan, combined with our ability to provide deep visibility and automated control over SaaS data, creates a powerful offering for Japanese enterprises that need to safeguard critical business information without slowing down productivity."

The partnership will be rolled out in phases, starting with strategic customers in industries such as retail, and healthcare - sectors where SaaS adoption is accelerating and the need for robust security is paramount. Together, DoControl and Marubeni I-DIGIO will provide hands-on support, tailored onboarding, and localized expertise to ensure rapid time-to-value.

"We are excited to partner with DoControl to deliver a best-in-class SaaS security solution to our customers," said Kosuke Shimizu, Head of DX Solutions at Marubeni I-DIGIO Group. "As Japanese enterprises continue their digital transformation, securing SaaS applications and data is essential. DoControl's innovative approach aligns perfectly with our mission to bring world-class technology solutions to the Japan market."

For more information about DoControl's SaaS security platform, visit www.docontrol.io or Marubeni I-DIGIO's tailored product page .

About DoControl

DoControl delivers automated SaaS security to prevent data breaches, protect sensitive information, and maintain compliance - without slowing down business. Trusted by enterprises worldwide, DoControl provides deep visibility, policy-based automation, and frictionless security for every SaaS application in the organization.

About the Marubeni I-DIGIO Group

As the ICT-focused group of operating companies within Marubeni Corporation, the Marubeni I-DIGIO Group is driving a growth strategy that leverages the broad customer base and networks that are the strengths of a general trading company, with a focus on the following four business segments:

Manufacturing Solutions Segment: Solutions for the manufacturing industry





Distribution & Industrial Solutions Segment: System development and contact center solutions





Digital Solutions Segment: Solutions in the areas of networks, storage, cloud, and security





IT Infrastructure Services Segment: Design, construction, and operation in the IT infrastructure domain

SOURCE DoControl