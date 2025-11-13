DoControl Named a Leader in the Frost & Sullivan 2025 SaaS Security Posture Management (SSPM) Radar Report

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DoControl , a pioneer in SaaS data security, has been named a leader in the Frost & Sullivan 2025 SaaS Security Posture Management (SSPM) Radar Report. In a group that includes industry giants such as CrowdStrike and others, DoControl earned top-tier scores in both innovation and growth.

DoControl's distinction as a market leader stems from its comprehensive solution that transcends traditional SSPM capabilities. By offering a robust set of features, DoControl ensures SaaS environments are effectively and holistically protected.

Extending Beyond Traditional SSPM

What sets DoControl's SSPM solution apart is the depth and integration of its data security capabilities across the entire SaaS ecosystem.



Unlike traditional SSPM tools that mainly focus on misconfigurations, DoControl puts data at the center - prioritizing the protection of your most critical information across SaaS applications, and delivering advanced defense through shadow app discovery, shadow AI visibility, insider threat detection, and misconfiguration management.

Powered by its AI-driven risk engine, DoControl continuously identifies and contextualizes every potential threat across the SaaS landscape. Whether it's a risky AI application being installed, sensitive data shared publicly, or multi-factor authentication (MFA) left misconfigured on a critical platform like Google Workspace, DoControl automatically detects, analyzes, and remediates risks in real time.

Consider an insider risk scenario during employee turnover - one of the most common and often overlooked causes of data exposure. As a departing employee begins sharing files to personal accounts or downloading sensitive data in the days before leaving, DoControl instantly flags the unusual behavior, identifies the exposure, and takes real-time action to protect your organization's data before you even know it's a problem.

Driving Innovation and Agility

This combination of data security, shadow AI, insider risk management, and misconfigurations - paired with our no-code workflows is a major differentiator for DoControl's SSPM solution. By ensuring timely, targeted responses and efficiently remediating risks at scale, these capabilities offer substantial value to cybersecurity teams facing talent shortages, limited resources, and alert fatigue.

These features align well with current industry trends emphasizing agility and scalability, positioning DoControl to capture growing market share as organizations seek user-friendly, automated solutions to address rising SaaS complexity.

Industry Recognition

The Frost Radar highlights DoControl's significant technological advancements throughout 2024 and 2025, further cementing its position as a leader in the SSPM space.

"Being recognized by Frost & Sullivan as a leader validates our vision to deliver scalable, contextual, and automated SaaS security," said Omri Weinberg, Co-Founder and CEO of DoControl. "As organizations increasingly realize the value of holistic data protection, and continue to strengthen their SaaS security posture, we're proud to be at the forefront of innovation in SSPM."

About DoControl

DoControl is a SaaS Security Posture Management solution providing multi-layer defense for SaaS applications, including Google Drive, Slack, Microsoft SharePoint, Salesforce, and Box. DoControl secures SaaS data, identities, connected apps & configurations to prevent sensitive data exposure and mitigate insider threats.

To learn more about DoControl, visit www.docontrol.io , read the DoControl blogs , or follow them on LinkedIn .

SOURCE DoControl