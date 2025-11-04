DoControl Recognized as Industry Leader in SaaS Security & AI Threat Detection for 2025 Top InfoSec Innovator Awards

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DoControl , a leader in SaaS data security, is proud to announce they have been named the winner for the following awards from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry's leading electronic information security magazine:

Market Innovator SaaS / Cloud Security

DoControl delivers a unified, comprehensive view across the entire SaaS ecosystem, empowering security teams with the visibility and control they need to protect sensitive data at scale. Their platform combines contextualized data loss prevention (DLP), automated remediation workflows, and proactive end-user engagement - all aligned with the core pillars of a modern SaaS security program (ITDR, shadow apps, misconfigurations, etc.).

Market Innovator AI Threat Detection and Response

DoControl leverages AI-powered contextual monitoring and behavioral analytics to identify and prioritize risks with granularity and precision. The platform enables organizations to classify data, detect threats in real time, and automate remediation from start to finish, providing full lifecycle protection from visibility to response across the SaaS application layer.

"We're honored to be recognized among this distinguished group of winners. The competition was intense, with top judges who are leading infosec experts from around the world, so this award is especially meaningful," said Omri Weinberg, Co-Founder and CEO of DoControl. "This achievement reflects DoControl's commitment to innovation and our leadership in both SaaS security and AI-powered threat detection. Today's SaaS threats are only getting more advanced, and we pride ourselves on advancing alongside them - continuously delivering exceptional security to our customers and the market."

This recognition showcases DoControl's dedication to customer excellence, and reinforces their commitment to securing the modern SaaS ecosystem.

As the company continues to innovate with purpose in response to emerging industry challenges - especially as the evolving AI landscape reshapes the future of cybersecurity - they remain focused on delivering a product that empowers the market to stay ahead of the growing number of SaaS threats.

"We scoured the globe looking for cybersecurity innovators that could make a huge difference and potentially help turn the tide against the exponential growth in cyber-crime. DoControl is worthy of being named a winner in these coveted awards and consideration for deployment in your environment," said Yan Ross, Editor of Cyber Defense Magazine.

The full list of the Top InfoSec Innovators for 2025 is found here: https://cyberdefenseawards.com/top-infosec-innovators-for-2025/

About DoControl

DoControl is a SaaS Security Posture Management solution providing multi-layer defense for SaaS applications, including Google Drive, Slack, Microsoft SharePoint, Salesforce, and Box. DoControl secures SaaS data, identities, connected apps & configurations to prevent sensitive data exposure and mitigate insider threats.

To learn more about DoControl, visit www.docontrol.io , read the DoControl blogs , or follow them on LinkedIn .

About Cyber Defense Awards

This is Cyber Defense Magazine's 13th year of honoring cybersecurity innovators, in this case the Top Global CISOs for 2025, on our Cyber Defense Awards platform. In this competition, judges for these and other prestigious awards includes cybersecurity industry veterans, trailblazers and market makers Ron Gula of Gula Tech Adventures, Gary Miliefsky of CDMG, Dr. Lindsey Polley de Lopez of VentureScope, Katie Gray of In-Q-Tel, Robert R. Ackerman Jr. of DataTribe, Dino Boukouris of AltitudeCyber and with much appreciation to emeritus judges Robert Herjavec of Cyderes, Dr. Peter Stephenson of CDMG and David DeWalt of NightDragon.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine was founded in 2012 by Gary S. Miliefsky, globally recognized cyber security thought leader, inventor and entrepreneur and continues to be the premier source of IT Security information. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals.

Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and limited special editions exclusively for the RSA, BlackHat and Cyber Defense Conferences. Learn more at: http://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com.

SOURCE DoControl