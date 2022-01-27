DoControl Announces The First No-Code Security Workflows Triggered By Any SaaS Event To Enforce Data Access Control

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DoControl , the automated Software as a Service (SaaS) security company, today announced the first no-code security workflows to extend Zero Trust beyond the identity, device and network into the SaaS data layer. Triggered by hundreds of SaaS event types, DoControl's security workflows address the shortcomings of inflexible hard-coded and out-of-the-box policies by enabling consistent, granular, and customizable data access controls. This allows IT and security teams to enforce powerful SaaS security policies throughout disparate applications being used by organizations, all from a single platform.

By overcoming the fundamental problem associated with applying effective data access security controls to critical SaaS applications, IT and security teams can now address a wide range of use cases driven by over 500 SaaS event types, and select the exact actions, triggers, remediation steps and paths taken in a visual "drag-and-drop" canvas. Workflows are easily customizable to specific applications or use cases via a catalog of playbooks and pre-established templates to help meet organizational security program requirements. Over time, DoControl will intelligently recommend specific policies based on environmental factors and behavioral patterns that present high-levels of risk.

"Security teams are becoming increasingly frustrated with the lack of visibility and control over all the identities and entities connecting to critical business applications. Addressing this problem via a manual process or through building a custom solution from the ground up is not feasible for modern businesses" said Guy Rosenthal , Vice President of Product. "By creating the first and only workflow engine that truly enforces consistent and secure data access control policies, our customers can extend Zero Trust to the SaaS application data layer and establish a strong security posture throughout their SaaS estate."

"DoControl is creating a platform that will help modern businesses like ours strike that perfect balance between security and productivity. We are excited to be able to create secure workflows that address limitless use cases and threat models, across all the different identities that we manage – and all the various data and file types that they access" said Ian Mains, Director of Security Assurance at Devo. "The Security Workflows engine is another example of DoControl's ability to innovate and establish the industry standard for securing SaaS applications."

DoControl's Security Workflow deliver:

Complete Threat Modeling Coverage: Close the gap on existing SaaS application vulnerabilities and risks through automated, self-service remediation.

Close the gap on existing SaaS application vulnerabilities and risks through automated, self-service remediation. Limitless Customizations and Use Cases: Trigger workflows based on any SaaS event, which are customizable and can be defined from over 100 pre-established templates.

Trigger workflows based on any SaaS event, which are customizable and can be defined from over 100 pre-established templates. Centralized Enforcement: Enforce consistent data access controls across diverse SaaS application environments from a single location.

Enforce consistent data access controls across diverse SaaS application environments from a single location. Optimized End-user Experience: Enable citizen developers to streamline secure automated workflows via a no-code, "drag-and-drop" platform.

