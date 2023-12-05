DoControl Identified as Representative Vendor in the 2023 Gartner® Market Guide for Insider Risk Management Solutions

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DoControl , the leading SaaS Security Platform (SSP), today announced that it has been identified as a Representative Vendor in the 2023 Gartner Market Guide for Insider Risk Management (IRM) Solutions .

DoControl was recognized among other Insider Risk Management Solution vendors.

"Gartner defines insider risk management as a methodology that includes the tools and capabilities to measure, detect and contain undesirable behavior of trusted accounts in the organization. It includes solutions that monitor the behavior of employees, service partners and key suppliers working inside the organization. "These tools then evaluate whether behavior falls within the expectations of the role and corporate risk tolerance."

"In today's dynamic SaaS landscape, where data is both a valuable asset and a potential vulnerability, our commitment to innovation extends beyond the traditional boundaries of cybersecurity," said Adam Gavish, CEO and Co-founder at DoControl. "We believe that the recognition as a Representative Vendor in this Market Guide as it reflects the continued innovation and success of our innovative IRM solution. We strive to deliver the necessary controls and policies, ensuring productivity while effectively safeguarding data from various insider threat profiles."

DoControl provides foundational data access controls that help proactively secure modern businesses against insider risk with insider threat solutions. The platform acts as the connective tissue between business users and security teams (e.g. people, process, technology), enabling the organization to be moved forward and innovate in a secure way. The solution provides asset management for full visibility into all SaaS users and events, continuous monitoring to identify and alert on potential threats, and automated orchestration via initiation of secure workflows to prevent sensitive data from becoming overexposed or exfiltrated.

According to Gartner, "Mandatory capabilities of enterprise IRM platforms are:

Orchestrate with other cybersecurity tooling

Monitor employee activity and assimilating into a behavior-based risk model

Dashboard and alert of high-risk activity

Organize and initiate intervention workflows

Employ endpoint agent-based monitoring

Utilize data-centric misuse detection

Conduct active data exfiltration blocking

The Market Guide also emphasizes the broad scope of Insider Risk Management Solutions use cases in today's digital interactions stating, "Data theft is the leading insider threat activity. Forty-two percent of insider threat events involved intellectual property (IP) or data theft. That is followed by 23% caused by unauthorized or accidental disclosure."

DoControl's automated security and remediation workflows provide protection during the offboarding process by automatically removing data access across all SaaS applications at the moment of the departing employee's separation from the company. Further, DoControl allows security and IT teams to identify and remediate any lingering access the former-employee may otherwise retain and eliminate access points, protecting the company from data exfiltration.

DoControl's continuous monitoring capabilities utilize intelligent automation to gauge new activity against the baseline, flag any atypical activity and shut it down until anomalies can be investigated. This protects the company against any suspicious activity that an employee might engage in prior to parting with the company.

Gartner, Market Guide for Insider Risk Management Solutions, By Brent Predovich, 13 November 2023

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About DoControl

DoControl is an agentless, event-driven SaaS Security Platform (SSP) that secures business-critical SaaS applications and data. DoControl helps organizations expose their SaaS risk, remediate it quickly, and automatically remediate over time through granular, no-code workflows. DoControl's SSP uncovers all SaaS users, third-party collaborators, assets and metadata, OAuth applications, groups, and activity events. DoControl helps reduce risk, prevent data breaches, and mitigate insider risk without slowing down business enablement. To learn more about DoControl, visit www.docontrol.io , read the DoControl blogs , or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

