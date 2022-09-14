DoControl Joins Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program

Collaboration Redefines Customization and Granularity of Google Drive Data Access

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DoControl , the automated Software as a Service (SaaS) security company, today announced that it has joined the Google Cloud Partner Advantage program as an integrated technology partner, giving Google Workspace customers additional layers of preventative data access security controls to protect business critical assets in Google Drive.

As a Google Cloud technology partner, DoControl offers customers a solution that integrates with Google Drive to help secure shared data and files accessed by identities and entities across internal employees, third party collaborators, and third party OAuth applications. DoControl connects Google Drive activity with business-context from identity providers (IdP), Human Resources Information Systems (i.e. BambooHR), Endpoint Detection and Response solutions (EDR/XDR), and other existing platforms.

This bidirectional feed enhances the value of existing IT and security investments, and creates a single view for the full inventory of every public and private drive within the environment. From there, security teams can enforce fine-grain Security Workflows to help prevent data overexposure and exfiltration, classify and scan sensitive data (i.e. PCI, PHI, and PII), extend governance and control over third party OAuth apps, and allow for secure content collaboration throughout Google Drive.

Key features include:

A comprehensive view of the entire organization with visibility into individual user interactions within Google Drive.

A risk-based approach to securing Google Drive by prioritizing the necessary identities and assets that carry higher levels of risk.

The ability to establish future-proofed security workflows to mitigate the risk of data overexposure and exfiltration.

The capacity to implement the granular access controls required to maintain business continuity by granting each group/department with the necessary sharing capabilities.

"To bolster the protection of sensitive company data and files, applying SaaS Security Workflows to Google Drive is vital to all organizations, no matter their size," said Adam Gavish, CEO and Co-Founder of DoControl. "By integrating Google Drive into the DoControl Platform, customers can monitor and control every entity and third party OAuth application accessing corporate data across another one of today's most highly used enterprise ecosystems."

As a Google Cloud partner, DoControl's offering enables the visibility required to manage and control access for groups and domains that need regular access to sensitive company data. With full visibility into all public and private drives through DoControl, teams can create automated secure workflows and policies to allow for secure file sharing between all users, both internal and external.

