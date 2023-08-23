DoControl Launches SaaS to SaaS Remediation Workflows

DoControl

23 Aug, 2023, 09:00 ET

Providing an automated, robust, and granular mitigation path to combat risky, vulnerable, and suspicious SaaS OAuth Tokens

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DoControl, the leading SaaS Security Platform (SSP), today announced the launch of its SaaS to SaaS Remediation Workflows. The new expansion will extend its offering for SaaS to SaaS critical capabilities and initiate on-demand, scheduled, and fully automated remediation workflows to minimize the risk of cybersecurity supply-chain attacks originated from SaaS OAuth tokens.

The DoControl SSP offers SaaS-to-SaaS critical capabilities which include SaaS OAuth token discovery, risk profiling, analytics, and remediation. With the addition of SaaS-to-SaaS Remediation Workflows, customers can define granular automations triggered by SaaS OAuth token installation and permission scope activity updates. Combined with its Identity Provider (IDP), and Human Resources Information System (HRIS) integrations, DoControl embeds critical business context within workflows to perform reliable remediation with dozens of options. From revoking OAuth tokens, streamlining app reviews, or creating incidents, DoControl supports any security strategy tailored to your business.

Deploying DoControl's SaaS to SaaS Remediation Workflows is straightforward and will provide DoControl's SSP users with a comprehensive and holistic remediation process through discovery, control, and automated remediation.

  • Discovery and Visibility: Organizations can discover all interconnected first and third-party SaaS applications – sanctioned and unsanctioned – within a business's estate. With a complete mapping and inventory, businesses can identify issues of non-compliance and understand the riskiest SaaS platforms, applications, and users exposed within the SaaS estate.
  • Monitor and Control: Organizations can perform application reviews with business users through pre-approval policies and workflows that require end users to provide a business justification to onboard new applications. Security teams can also quarantine suspicious applications, reduce excessive permissions, and revoke or remove applications or access.
  • Automated Remediation: Through intuitive, no-code conditional logic workflows, the DoControl Platform enables consistent enforcement and risk remediation across all SaaS applications, many of which cannot be achieved natively within each individual application. SaaS workflow automation is customizable to specific applications or use cases through a catalog of playbooks (pre-established templates) to meet organizational security program requirements.

"Security teams are currently undergoing a transition from traditional CASB and DLP solutions toward modern SaaS security platforms. This shift is driven by the need to effectively address a wide array of SaaS-related threat scenarios that current solutions are unable to address or take too long to detect and remediate," said Tim Davis, VP Sales Engineering at DoControl. "DoControl continues to differentiate ourselves through multi-factor, context-based risk profiling and automated remediation to help our customers secure SaaS environments while not slowing down user productivity."

The SaaS to SaaS Remediation Workflows are currently available to new and existing customers. To learn more about DoControl and its vast number of SaaS security solutions please visit the website, request a demo, or start a free trial.

About DoControl
DoControl is an agentless, event-driven SaaS Security Platform (SSP) that secures business-critical SaaS applications and data. DoControl helps organizations expose their SaaS risk, remediate it quickly, and automatically remediate over time through granular, no-code workflows. DoControl's SSP uncovers all SaaS users, third-party collaborators, assets and metadata, OAuth applications, groups, and activity events. DoControl helps reduce risk, prevent data breaches, and mitigate insider risk without slowing down business enablement. To learn more about DoControl, visit www.docontrol.io, read the DoControl blogs, or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

