DoControl Named 2022 SINET16 Innovator for Automated, No-code SaaS Data Security

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DoControl , the automated Software as a Service (SaaS) security company, today announced that it has been named a 2022 SINET16 Innovator , an award that recognizes the most innovative and compelling technologies in their specific fields to address cybersecurity threats and vulnerabilities. DoControl won for its ability to deliver cutting-edge solutions for tackling the SaaS data security problem, which has grown tremendously as enterprises continue to increase their use of SaaS applications across all business functions.

This year, 194 early-stage companies from 18 countries applied to this highly competitive program to be SINET16 Innovators. Companies were scored by an esteemed group of 117 judges representing Fortune 500 CISOs, Risk Executives, and the world's leading venture capitalists and investment bankers. The 16 most innovative and compelling companies were selected.

The challenge that arises from increased SaaS utilization (file-sharing, file storage, messaging, etc.) is that critical corporate data leaves the security perimeter and relies upon the security measures of each SaaS application independently. Since employees use these applications to drive business enablement with vendors, partners, and customers, CISO's and IT teams are now tasked with controlling and managing data control policies across disparate platforms, which poses a significant burden and increases the risk of a data breach.

Breaches of these applications and data can result in brand damage, regulatory fines, potential loss of revenue, and other negative financial outcomes. DoControl provides security, and IT teams SaaS asset management, continuous monitoring, and automated security workflows in order to prevent data breaches across the most popular corporate SaaS applications in use today.

"We are delighted and honored to be selected as a SINET16 innovator among a competitive pool of emerging technology providers," said Adam Gavish , CEO and Co-Founder of DoControl. "Since day one, we have been hyper-focused on delivering foundational SaaS controls to secure modern environments, and this is a great recognition of the work that the DoControl team has contributed to help organizations prevent data breaches within their SaaS applications."

"Congratulations to DoControl for being selected as one of this year's SINET16 innovators," said Robert Rodriguez, Chairman of SINET. "This year's class of SINET16 Innovators are delivering important security advancements towards the protection of corporations who are the fabric of our nation's critical infrastructures and national security and economic interests."

DoControl, which recently announced a $30 million Series B funding round, an accelerated channel program and Open Authorization (OAuth) applications governance and remediation capabilities, mitigates the risk of costly data breaches created by unmanageable data across business-critical SaaS applications. Its mission-critical SaaS data access control solution effectively eliminates the enterprise threats created by departing employees, third-party vendors, cross-team collaboration, and more.

