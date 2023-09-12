DoControl Named a Representative Vendor in the 2023 Gartner® Market Guide for Data Loss Prevention

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DoControl , the leading SaaS Security Platform (SSP), today announced that it has been identified as a Representative Vendor in the 2023 Gartner Market Guide for Data Loss Prevention (DLP) .

According to Gartner, "the DLP market has been saturated with traditional, content-heavy DLP solutions that may not fully cater to the dynamic data security requirements of modern organizations." DoControl offers a no-code, SaaS platform that scans and monitors all sensitive SaaS application data activity, performs end-user behavioral analytics to prevent insider threats, and automatically initiates secure workflows to prevent the loss, leakage, and misuse of sensitive company data.

"Cloud-DLP is a critical capability for SaaS Security Platforms, enabling security teams to discover, understand, and remediate sensitive data exfiltration with context, granularity, and simplicity. We feel our inclusion as a Representative Vendor in this Market Guide is a testament of the success of our innovative DLP solution," said Adam Gavish, co-founder and CEO, DoControl.

According to Gartner, "managing the risk of data loss remains a major challenge for Gartner clients, with inquiry numbers on this topic remaining consistently high. Organizations seek out DLP for different reasons, including compliance with privacy regulations, along with concerns about personal data leaving the organization or other intellectual property concerns such as protecting source code, trade secrets or patent information. The importance of DLP capabilities to an organization has increased and the number of DLP vendors has proliferated. This has led to a complex set of architectural and operational issues for security architects to address."

In the report, Gartner recommends its readers to:

"Invest in a DLP solution that offers comprehensive and adaptive data protection techniques, including both content and contextual inspection capabilities with a focus on identifying and managing insider risks.

Invest in cloud-native DLP tools if a significant portion of the sensitive data resides in the public cloud environment to gain better visibility and control over data in the cloud."

The significant growth of SaaS application usage, the demand to streamline SaaS security, and the economic pressures to consolidate vendors have contributed to a market need for a single service platform that can provide centralized security across diverse applications. DoControl recently extended its capabilities within Slack and HRIS platforms to mitigate the risk of costly data breaches created by unmanageable data across popular SaaS applications.

DoControl's mission-critical SaaS Security Platform effectively eliminates data security threats created by departing employees, third-party vendors, cross-team collaboration, and more. It harnesses user interactions and API access across critical SaaS applications and feeds it all into a powerful no-code workflow engine that automatically identifies, flags, and remediates common and business specific threats.

Gartner Disclaimer:

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

