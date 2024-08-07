DoControl Named a Sample Vendor for Cloud-Native DLP in the Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for Data Security, 2024 and Gartner Hype Cycle for Digital Sovereignty, 2024 reports

NEW YORK, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DoControl , the leading SaaS Security Posture Management (SSPM) solution, today announced that it has been named a Sample Vendor for Cloud-native DLP in the 2024 Gartner® Hype Cycle for Data Security and Hype Cycle for Digital Sovereignty reports.

Cloud-native DLP is a technology of "high" impact with a projected fast track to maturity, estimated to reach full provision of benefits and mainstream adoption within the next two years. Since 2022, DoControl has been recognized by Gartner as a Sample Vendor in Cloud-Native DLP.

The Gartner reports explain that "Cloud-native DLP, when compared to traditional DLP, offers greater visibility into and control over sensitive data processed and stored in cloud environments. Solutions can come with little or no additional cost if chosen from a CSP. Cloud-native DLP expands the limited visibility of legacy, on-premises DLP and proxy tools. This gains visibility into and control over data in the cloud, and modernizes risk mitigation approaches for sensitive data that may be publicly exposed or used inappropriately."

As a leading Cloud-Native DLP provider, DoControl is integrated with all major SaaS application ecosystems, supports a combination of NLP, RegEx, and Labeling mechanisms, and provides bulk, automatic and scheduled remediation capabilities.

As noted in one of the obstacles in the Gartner reports, "cloud-native DLP products are potentially less sophisticated than enterprise DLP products and may lack user risk correlation and advanced detection capabilities, such as file fingerprinting." The DoControl platform takes user identity information, behavior and context from HR systems like Workday and Bamboo HR into account when evaluating the risk of any given data asset interaction.

One of the user recommendations stated in the Gartner reports is that cloud-native DLP tools should "enable business continuity by evaluating alternatives to traditional blocking controls, such as redaction or encryption, or rely on nontechnical measures like user education and training." End-user engagement is a key part of DoControl's SSPM platform, leveraging real-time messaging and calls for end users to remediate security issues. This end-user involvement not only saves time for the information security team, it serves as a powerful user education and training tool, positively impacting the security of their SaaS interactions in the future.

"Both data security and digital sovereignty require a comprehensive understanding of your assets, plus the tools to close gaps and keep them closed," says Adam Gavish, CEO of DoControl. "This is what DoControl offers: the ability to bring historical SaaS data risk under control, and make sure it doesn't happen in the future."

Gartner states that "The principles of data security governance have become the primary method for developing and applying consistent policies across data stores, in the cloud and on-premises." DoControl is gratified to be in the position of supporting organizations in their cloud-native DLP requirements and facilitating the attainment of data security and digital sovereignty.

About DoControl

DoControl is a SaaS Security Posture Management solution offering visibility, threat detection, and remediation for sensitive data exposure and insider threats. DoControl secures SaaS data, identities, connected third-party apps, and configurations to ensure comprehensive protection across major SaaS ecosystems, including Google Workspace, Slack, Microsoft 365, Salesforce, and Box.

Protecting billions of SaaS assets, DoControl serves enterprise customers across multiple industries, including technology, media & entertainment, financial services, retail, and education. Headquartered in New York City, DoControl is funded by world-class investors, including Insight Partners, StageOne Ventures, Cardumen Capital, RTP Global, and CrowdStrike's early stage investment fund, the CrowdStrike Falcon Fund. Visit us at https://www.docontrol.io/.

