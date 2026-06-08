Doctivity Health CEO Cathryn Connolley Named Among Becker's Healthcare's "170 Women in Health IT to Know" for 2026

BLOOMSBURG, Pa., Jun 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Doctivity Health announced today that its Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Cathryn Connolley, MHSA, has been named to Becker's Healthcare's prestigious "170 Women in Health IT to Know | 2026" list, recognizing influential leaders who are transforming healthcare through innovation, technology, and measurable organizational impact.

Published annually by Becker's Hospital Review, the list honors women whose leadership is helping healthcare organizations improve efficiency, enhance care delivery, and leverage technology to achieve better outcomes.

Doctivity Health CEO Cathryn Connolley named to Becker's Healthcare's "170 Women in Health IT to Know | 2026" Post this

Connolley founded Doctivity Health in May 2022 and launched the company in just two months. Since then, the Bloomsburg-based healthcare technology company has secured three rounds of seed funding totaling $5 million, established a national client roster, and helped healthcare organizations generate more than $195 million in new revenue and return on investment through data-driven growth strategies.

"This recognition is an incredible honor, but it is also a reflection of the remarkable team we have built at Doctivity and the healthcare organizations that trust us to help them grow," said Connolley. "Our mission has always been to provide healthcare leaders with the insights and tools they need to strengthen physician relationships, identify opportunities, and improve access to care. We are proud to be demonstrating that innovation in healthcare can deliver measurable results."

Under Connolley's leadership, Doctivity has grown from a startup in Columbia County to a nationally recognized healthcare technology company serving healthcare organizations all across the country.

Doctivity's platform combines healthcare market intelligence, physician relationship management, and advanced analytics to help healthcare organizations identify growth opportunities, strengthen provider engagement, reduce referral leakage, and improve provider productivity.

The Becker's recognition highlights Connolley's extensive healthcare leadership experience. Prior to founding Doctivity Health, she spent 14 years at Geisinger, ultimately serving as Vice President of System Business Development, Marketing Strategy and Operations. She is also an adjunct instructor at Marywood University and serves as a member of the President's Strategic Counsel at Elizabethtown College.

"Cathy's foresight has been instrumental in establishing Doctivity as a premier, high-growth healthcare technology firm in Pennsylvania," remarked Glenn Steele Jr., M.D., Ph.D. Dr. Steele, who led Geisinger Health System as President and CEO from 2001 to 2015, added, "This honor is especially significant because it highlights her dedication to providing healthcare entities with practical solutions that yield quantifiable results."

According to Becker's Healthcare, the women recognized on the 2026 list are "harnessing the full power of health IT to drive change that is meaningful and measurable" and are helping healthcare become smarter, more equitable, and more effective.

Headquartered in Bloomsburg, Doctivity Health continues to expand its national footprint while maintaining its roots in Northeastern Pennsylvania. The company recently announced new artificial intelligence initiatives and continues to invest in local talent as it scales its operations.

About Doctivity Health

Doctivity Health is a healthcare technology company that helps healthcare organizations accelerate growth through physician relationship management, healthcare market intelligence, provider productivity analytics, and artificial intelligence. The company's platform empowers health systems, specialty groups, children's hospitals, and healthcare organizations to identify opportunities, strengthen provider relationships, and demonstrate measurable return on investment. Doctivity Health is headquartered in Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania.

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SOURCE Doctivity Health