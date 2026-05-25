Doctor Butler's Maximum Strength Relief Formula Now Available at Walmart Stores Nationwide

Proctologist-developed hemorrhoid and fissure ointment expands into major brick-and-mortar retail following strong consumer traction online

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis., May 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Quest Products, Inc. announces that Doctor Butler's Maximum Strength Relief Formula is now available at Walmart stores nationwide as of today, marking the brand's first major expansion into brick-and-mortar retail at scale.

Doctor Butler's Maximum Strength Relief Formula Hemorrhoid and Fissure Ointment is now available at Walmart and CVS

Long trusted by consumers shopping online for hemorrhoid and fissure relief, Doctor Butler's has built a loyal following through its high-performing formula and strong customer response. Now, with its launch at Walmart, the brand reaches an important new milestone, bringing its flagship product to store shelves for the first time in a major national retail footprint.

Developed by a proctologist, Doctor Butler's Maximum Strength Relief Formula is an over-the-counter treatment formulated to provide fast, effective relief from swelling, pain, itching, and burning associated with hemorrhoids and fissures. The ointment combines proven active ingredients, including phenylephrine HCl to help reduce swelling and lidocaine for topical pain relief, with a bio-enhanced blend of plant, mineral, amino acid, and essential oil ingredients designed to help soothe irritated skin. The formula is also paraben-free.

"This is a big step for the Doctor Butler's brand," said Michael J. Brennan, CEO of Quest Products, Inc.. "Doctor Butler's earned strong consumer trust online, and Walmart's decision to bring the product into stores reflects the brand's momentum and broad consumer appeal. We see this expansion as an important next step in making the product more accessible to people looking for effective relief."

The Walmart launch follows Quest Products' acquisition of Doctor Butler's and reflects the company's strategy to scale high-performing health and wellness brands beyond e-commerce into broader retail distribution. The move positions Doctor Butler's for continued growth while giving consumers a more convenient way to find the product in-store.

Doctor Butler's has also distinguished itself in a crowded category through consistently strong consumer feedback online, with a 4.3 out of 5-star rating from more than 25,000 customer reviews. The brand is a standout option in the hemorrhoid treatment category and may also be recognized by consumers familiar with its inclusion on Health.com's list of best hemorrhoid creams and treatments.

With its Walmart launch, Doctor Butler's is bringing its trusted formula to a wider audience and establishing a new chapter for the brand as it expands from digital success to national retail presence. The product will also be available at CVS starting with the retailer's May 18 reset.

For more information, visit Doctor Butler's.

About Quest Products, Inc.

Quest Products, Inc. is a consumer healthcare company focused on developing, acquiring, and growing innovative over-the-counter wellness brands that meet everyday health needs through differentiated products and accessible consumer solutions.

About Doctor Butler's

Doctor Butler's is a hemorrhoid and fissure care brand known for its proctologist-developed formulas and strong consumer following. Its flagship Maximum Strength Relief Formula combines pharmaceutical actives with a bio-enhanced blend of supporting ingredients to deliver effective relief in a consumer-friendly format.

SOURCE Quest Products