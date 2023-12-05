Doctor of Nursing Practice from Raleigh Medical Group is the Latest Provider to Offer Patients the Hybrid Choice™ Concierge Program by Concierge Choice Physicians

News provided by

Concierge Choice Physicians

05 Dec, 2023, 08:00 ET

Now patients can choose a more personalized and comprehensive practice experience

ROCKVILLE CENTRE, N.Y., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Concierge Choice Physicians (CCP), the nation's leading full- service concierge medical service provider, today announced that Bryanna LaRose, DNP, APRN, AGNP, a doctor of nursing practice at Internal Medicine Associates of Raleigh, now joins the physicians in the practice to offer a Hybrid Choice concierge program from CCP.

LaRose and the physicians at Internal Medicine Associates of Raleigh, Steven Liebowitz, MD, CMD, John Lue Jr., MD, CMD, and Michael James, MD, CMD, are part of a growing number of healthcare providers in the Raleigh area offering a Hybrid Choice membership program through Concierge Choice Physicians. The model is unique because it allows the healthcare providers to continue to care for all their patients. Membership is not required, it is simply an option for those who want more time, enhanced service, medical advocacy, continuity of care, and a closer doctor/patient relationship.

"Bryanna is a highly qualified healthcare provider, and when she joined our practice last year, we knew it would be a great fit," said Dr. Lue. "Right away, it became clear that her patients wanted the same opportunity to secure more time and support from her that they could as a member of our Hybrid Choice programs. It was only natural that she launch a program of her own. We are thrilled to see the enthusiasm for her."

Membership benefits include: same-day/next-day appointments that are scheduled for longer so patients never feel rushed, greater connectivity with a direct members-only phone line at the office, convenient email communication, after-hours support via their doctor's private cell number, enhanced medical advocacy with specialists and other healthcare providers, a greater emphasis on preventive health and wellness coaching, and a comprehensive annual exam with customized screenings for each patient.

"The best concierge physicians are those healthcare providers who have deep, personal relationships with patients, and who enjoy spending time with them," says Keith Elgart, CCP's Chief Operating Officer. "With the Hybrid Choice's blended approach, it doesn't matter if that provider is a nurse practitioner, a doctor of nursing practice, a specialist, a doctor with a small practice, or even a member of a large medical group. The flexibility means that nurse practitioners like Bryanna, and other healthcare providers outside of typical markets, can continue to support all their patients, while offering an enhanced practice experience to just those of patients who want it. It's a very workable, no-risk solution for providers and for patients."

Internal Medicine Associates of Raleigh is located at 3850 Ed Drive, Suite 100, Raleigh, NC 27612. Each provider offers a Hybrid Choice by CCP option at the practice, which is available for an annual fee. Membership is limited so that providers can care for traditional patients as well as concierge members. For more information on pricing or how to join, please contact 877.888.5590 or email [email protected].

About Bryanna LaRose DNP, APRN, AGNP-BC

Bryanna graduated with the highest distinction from Florida Atlantic University where she received her Bachelor of Science in Biology degree. She continued her education at Florida Atlantic University, Christine E Lynn College of Nursing and with honors completed her Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Masters of Science in Nursing Practice, and Doctorate in Nursing Practice.

  •  Board certified with American Nurses Credentialing Center
  • Member of American Nurses Association
  • Member of Gerontological Society of America
  • Member of American Association of Nurse Practitioners 
  • Published in Issues in Mental Health in Nursing

About Concierge Choice Physicians (CCP)
Dedicated to providing real options for patients and physicians, Concierge Choice Physicians™ is the largest private provider of the full range of concierge programs available today—Hybrid and FullFlex™. The company provides innovative, flexible and affordable models proven to work in medical practices of any size—from solo physicians to large medical practice corporations—both independent and affiliated with hospitals or health systems. Headquartered in Rockville Centre, NY, the company has worked with more than 500 physicians in 29 states. For more information, please visit www.choice.md.

SOURCE Concierge Choice Physicians

