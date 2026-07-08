Doctor's Best Adds New Magnesium and Creatine Powders to Product Line

Versatile New Powder Formats Support Energy, Performance, and Relaxation with Science-Backed Ingredients

TUSTIN, Calif., July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Doctor's Best, a leading nutritional supplement company, announces two new additions to its product lineup of more than 200 science-based formulas. These new powder offerings provide convenient, high-quality options for consumers seeking to support their daily health routines, from muscle energy and cognitive performance to relaxation and restful sleep.

Key Highlights:

Doctor’s Best Creatine Powder delivers a pure and effective dose of micronized creatine monohydrate to help support muscle strength, endurance, and cellular energy production. Doctor’s Best High Absorption Magnesium Powder in Strawberry Lime, featuring Albion® Chelated Magnesium Lysinate Glycinate, in a refreshing new Strawberry Lime flavor. This highly bioavailable form of magnesium, using TRAACS® chelate technology, is designed to support muscle relaxation, nerve function, and overall calmness.

New Creatine Powder: Supports muscle strength, endurance, cognitive function and cellular energy production with well-researched creatine monohydrate

Supports muscle strength, endurance, cognitive function and cellular energy production with well-researched creatine monohydrate New Delicious Magnesium Powder: Features Albion® Chelated Magnesium Lysinate Glycinate for high bioavailability and gentle absorption in a refreshing new strawberry lime flavor to support relaxation and sleep

Features Albion® Chelated Magnesium Lysinate Glycinate for high bioavailability and gentle absorption in a refreshing new strawberry lime flavor to support relaxation and sleep Powder Format Convenience: Easy to mix into water or beverages for flexible daily use

Easy to mix into water or beverages for flexible daily use Science-Backed Quality: Formulated with carefully sourced ingredients and manufactured to rigorous standards

Doctor's Best Creatine Powder delivers a pure and effective dose of micronized creatine monohydrate to help support muscle strength, endurance, and cellular energy production. Known for its role in replenishing ATP, the body's primary energy currency, creatine is a well-researched ingredient widely used by athletes and active individuals, as well as those looking to support cognitive function and lower oxidative stress. In randomized controlled trials, creatine supplementation has been shown to support aspects of cognitive performance such as short-term memory and reasoning in healthy individuals, highlighting its role beyond muscle health.1

Also launching is Doctor's Best High Absorption Magnesium Powder in Strawberry Lime, featuring Albion® Chelated Magnesium Lysinate Glycinate, in a refreshing new Strawberry Lime flavor. This highly bioavailable form of magnesium, using TRAACS® chelate technology, is designed to support muscle relaxation, nerve function, and overall calmness. The delicious powder formula makes it easy to incorporate daily, especially as part of a nighttime routine to promote relaxation and quality sleep. In a recent clinical trial, magnesium supplementation was shown to decrease insomnia severity scores compared to placebo in adults with poor sleep quality, supporting its role in sleep health.2

"Our goal is to make trusted, science-backed nutrition the simple part of daily life," said CEO of Doctor's Best, Gale Bensussen. "As the days get longer, our new creatine powder and strawberry lime magnesium are designed to fit seamlessly into people's summer routines, whether they're working out, traveling, or just enjoying the warmer weather."

Both products reflect the company's commitment to quality, using carefully sourced ingredients and rigorous manufacturing standards. The new powders can be easily mixed into water or other beverages for convenient daily use. Doctor's Best Creatine Powder and High Absorption Magnesium Powder in Strawberry Lime are now available through select retailers and online.

To learn more about Doctor's Best, please visit www.doctorsbest.com and follow @DoctorsBestVitamins on Instagram, TikTok and Facebook.

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

1 Exp Gerontol. 2018 Apr 25;108:166–173. doi: 10.1016/j.exger.2018.04.013

2 Nat Sci Sleep. 2025 Aug 30:17:2027-2040. doi: 10.2147/NSS.S524348

About Doctor's Best®

Doctor's Best is a leading, science-based nutritional supplement company driven by a mission to empower families to lead a healthy lifestyle and thrive outside of the doctor's office. Founded by a physician more than 30 years ago, Doctor's Best offers more than 200 products. It has built a stellar reputation in the nutritional supplement industry for using branded ingredients and for demonstrating proven potency, safety, and clinically studied efficacy. All Doctor's Best products are manufactured and rigorously tested exclusively at Current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) certified facilities in the United States. Based in Tustin, California, Doctor's Best products are found on retail sites such as Amazon and iHerb, as well as major retailers and specialty chains, including Walmart.com and Sprouts. For more information, please visit www.doctorsbest.com.

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Media Contact: Marissa Sanchez Buntz, [email protected]

SOURCE Doctor's Best