Doctor's Best® Wins 2026 Women's Choice Award® for High Absorption Magnesium

TUSTIN, Calif., Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Doctor's Best Inc. , a leading nutritional supplement company, has been named a recipient of the 2026 Women's Choice Award® for its High Absorption Magnesium . The award recognizes brands based on consumer recommendations among women and is determined through a national survey conducted by the Women's Choice Award® organization.

According to the survey results, more than 85% of women who reported using Doctor's Best High Absorption Magnesium said they would recommend the product. This level of consumer recommendation met the criteria required to earn the Women's Choice Award® designation within the magnesium supplement category.

"The Women's Choice Award® simplifies the decision-making process for women by highlighting brands that deliver exceptional products and experiences," said Delia Passi, founder and CEO of the Women's Choice Award®. "This award reflects the trust of women who use Doctor's Best products and their recognition of the brand's high standards for excellence."

The Women's Choice Award® is an independent organization that evaluates brands using consumer research focused on likelihood to recommend. The designation serves as a third-party indicator of customer satisfaction and brand trust.

"Earning the 2026 Women's Choice Award for our High Absorption Magnesium is especially meaningful because it is based on consumer recommendation," said Gale Bensussen, CEO of Doctor's Best. "This recognition reinforces our commitment to science-based nutrition and to delivering high-quality magnesium solutions women trust to support relaxation, muscle health, and overall well-being."

Supporting Heart & Muscle Health During National Heart Month

Magnesium is an essential mineral involved in hundreds of biochemical processes in the body, including those that support muscle and heart function. February's National Heart Health Month provides an important opportunity to raise awareness about heart wellness and nutrient sufficiency.

Data from the U.S. National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES) indicates that more than 50% of the U.S. population does not meet the estimated average requirement (EAR) for magnesium intake. Inadequate intake may lead to an increased risk of cardiovascular disease and other chronic health problems.

Heart disease remains the leading cause of death in the United States, according to the American Heart Association's 2025 Heart Disease and Stroke Statistics Report , reinforcing the importance of education around healthy lifestyle choices, including nutrition.

About Doctor's Best High Absorption Magnesium

Doctor's Best High Absorption Magnesium features a patented, chelated form of magnesium from Albion®, using their TRAACS® (The Real Amino Acid Chelate System) technology. This special form of magnesium is designed to enhance bioavailability and improve gastrointestinal tolerance compared with other magnesium forms.*

Supports muscle relaxation & sleep quality*





Non-GMO • Gluten Free • Soy Free • Vegan • 100% Chelated





Essential in 600 enzyme systems that support biochemical functions*





Up to 6x better absorbed than other forms of magnesium*

Doctor's Best High Absorption Magnesium with Albion® is currently available at Sprouts, Amazon, and iHerb. For more information on Doctor's Best, please visit www.doctorsbest.com and follow @DoctorsBestVitamins on Instagram , TikTok and Facebook .

About Doctor's Best®

Doctor's Best is a leading, science-based nutritional supplement company driven by a mission to empower families to lead a healthy lifestyle and thrive outside of the doctor's office. Founded by a physician more than 30 years ago, Doctor's Best offers more than 200 products. It has built a stellar reputation in the nutritional supplement industry for using branded ingredients and for demonstrating proven potency, safety, and clinically studied efficacy. All Doctor's Best products are manufactured and rigorously tested exclusively at Current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) certified facilities in the United States. Based in Tustin, California, Doctor's Best products are found on retail sites such as Amazon and iHerb, as well as major retailers and specialty chains, including Walmart.com and Sprouts. For more information, please visit www.doctorsbest.com .

About WomenCertified Inc.®

As the trusted referral source for women, WomenCertified Inc., home of the Women's Choice Award, sets the standard for helping women make smarter consumer choices. The company and its awards identify the brands, products and services that are highly recommended and trusted by women. Awards are based on national surveys of thousands of women, as well as research conducted in partnership with the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania that studied the purchasing behaviors of men vs. women. Visit the official website at www.WomensChoiceAward.com to learn more.

Methodology

The Women's Choice Award® conducted a national online survey of adult women ages 18 and older who self-reported prior use of Doctor's Best High Absorption Magnesium. Respondents were asked about their likelihood of recommending the product to friends or family. Brands must meet or exceed a predefined recommendation threshold established by the Women's Choice Award® to qualify for recognition. Survey fielding dates, sample size, and margin of error are available from the Women's Choice Award® upon request.

