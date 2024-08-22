Science-Based Nutrition Made For Women, From Women

TUSTIN, Calif., Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Doctor's Best Inc., a leading nutritional supplement company, announced the launch of its new Women's Collection, a line of science-backed supplements designed to support women's specific health needs at key life stages. The collection includes Women's Menopause Support, Beauty Sleep, Digestive Probiotic Prebiotic, Heart Complex and Hair, Skin & Nails formulas. In alignment with the Women's Collection launch, the company has modernized its brand identity across its website, social media, labeling, and retail presence.

Doctor’s Best Introduces New Women’s Collection. Science-Based Nutrition Made For Women, From Women. The collection includes formulas for Women’s Menopause Support, Women's Beauty Sleep, Women's Digestive Probiotic Prebiotic, Women's Heart Complex, and Women's Hair, Skin & Nails.

The Women's Collection is tailored for women, from women. Recognizing the need for proven formulas made specifically for women, the company's team of experts delved into the science and listened to customer feedback, focusing on creating supplements they would use personally or recommend to their loved ones.

"This new Women's Collection is an exciting step forward in our mission of empowering families to live a healthy lifestyle and thrive outside of the doctor's office," said Gale Bensussen, CEO of Doctor's Best. "I am so proud of the team for their dedication to innovation and delivering upon that mission in service of our female customers."

The products in the collection aim to support women with essential health needs and transitions, including perimenopause and menopause, by providing them with premium yet accessible supplements.

"Generic formulas do not make the cut when supporting a woman's health throughout important phases in her life," said Katie Lucas, Vice President of Marketing for Doctor's Best. "Women spend more than a third of their lives in a menopausal state.1 We need to increase awareness of these health milestones and ensure that women can access effective supplements that fit into their daily routine."

The Women's Collection includes:

- Women's Digestive Probiotic Prebiotic: Formulated to support digestive, vaginal, and urinary tract health and balance gut flora.* This formula combines the digestive efficacy of the branded ingredients DE111® Probiotics, PreforPro® Prebiotics, and cranberry.

- Women's Heart Complex: A unique blend featuring heart-energizing CoQ10, artery-supporting Vitamin K2, blood vessel-maintaining Grape Seed antioxidants, and Flaxseed Omega-3s for overall cardiovascular and heart health.*

- Women's Hair, Skin, & Nails: A comprehensive blend featuring key ingredients to support skin elasticity, hair strength, and nail health, unlocking the secret to a natural glow from the inside out.* This formula includes vitamins A, C, D3, E, niacin, biotin, activated folate (L-5-Methyltetrahydrofolate), and zinc. It boasts branded ingredients, including OptiMSM® and KeraGLO®, as well as hyaluronic acid, horsetail herb extract, L-Glutathione, and grape extract.

- Women's Beauty Sleep: A distinctive formula designed to support restful relaxation and promote a healthy sleep cycle, featuring a blend of high-absorption, stomach-friendly magnesium, hyaluronic acid, L-Theanine, melatonin, hops, and lemon balm.*

- Women's Menopause Support: A unique formula featuring the branded ingredient Novasoy®, Black Cohosh powder, and Chasteberry extract to help manage hot flashes and night sweats during the perimenopause and menopausal journey.*

In addition to launching the new Women's Collection, the brand refresh signifies Doctor's Best's dedication to providing an increasing consumer base with evidence-based information to support healthy living. The website features new imagery reflecting the brand's focus on promoting a healthy lifestyle and improved functionality to help consumers access valuable scientific information on supplements, branded ingredients, and health categories that cater to their needs. The brand update encompasses new logos, label designs, website revamp, social media content strategy, and retail presence.

Doctor's Best packaging will continue to include the distinctive white bottles with easy-open orange lids and the new Women's Collection will feature a purple color palette.

The new Women's Collection will be available on www.doctorsbest.com , www.iHerb.com , and Amazon. For more information about Doctor's Best and to meet their new website, please visit www.doctorsbest.com .

1Rostami-Moez M, Masoumi SZ, Otogara M, Farahani F, Alimohammadi S, Oshvandi K. Examining the Health-Related Needs of Females during Menopause: A Systematic Review Study. J Menopausal Med. 2023 Apr;29(1):1-20. doi: 10.6118/jmm.22033. PMID: 37160298; PMCID: PMC10183767.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

About Doctor's Best®

Doctor's Best is a leading, science-based nutritional supplement company driven by a mission to empower families to lead a healthy lifestyle and thrive outside the doctor's office. Founded by a physician more than 30 years ago, Doctor's Best offers more than 200 products. It has built a stellar reputation in the nutritional supplement industry for utilizing branded ingredients, demonstrating proven potency, safety, and clinically studied efficacy. All Doctor's Best products are manufactured and rigorously tested exclusively at Current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) certified facilities in the United States. Based in Tustin, California, Doctor's Best products are found on retail sites such as Amazon and iHerb, as well as major retailers and specialty chains, including Walmart.com and Sprouts. For more information, please visit www.doctorsbest.com .

Media Contact: Marissa Buntz,

[email protected]

SOURCE Doctor's Best