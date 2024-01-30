Docufree Wins 2023 Document Manager Award in "Imaging Product of the Year: Workgroup/Departmental" Category

Docufree's ScanCloud Named First Runner-Up



ATLANTA, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Docufree , a leading provider of enterprise information management (EIM) and digital business process services, received top honors at the Document Manager Magazine DM Awards, earning first runner-up for "Imaging Product of the Year" for ScanCloud, the company's document-scanning service delivered over its secure cloud platform. The company was also named a finalist in both the "Enterprise CMS Product of the Year" and "BPO/Outsourcing/Bureau Business of the Year" categories

Now in their 17th year, the Document Manager Awards were established to showcase, recognize, and reward the sector's true pioneers in technology products and service. The DM Awards reflect document-management leaders segmented across areas with themes including workflow, security, compliance, and artificial intelligence (AI). An independent panel made up of industry experts judges the entries. Award winners were announced on Nov. 16, 2023, in London.

"We are honored to be recognized by Document Manager Magazine, a publication at the forefront of our industry," said David Winkler, executive vice president and chief product officer at Docufree. "This recognition is a testament to our role in the information-management and Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) industry, and our dedication to developing innovative solutions that help organizations transition to a digital, information-driven future. Reaching the final stage in multiple categories highlights the breadth and depth of our offerings, and how we address the evolving needs of our customers. We are committed to providing shared, remote access to enterprise-wide documents and helping to streamline data workflows with compliance and security embedded into every process."

Docufree ScanCloud provides high-volume document scanning services delivered over a secure cloud platform, empowering organizations across the country to convert paper documents into searchable digital formats and metadata. This includes a secure chain of custody process from pickup to digital delivery and detailed quality assurance led by trained certified experts who meticulously inspect each image and index value, ensuring maximum accuracy and reliability. These services help organizations reduce paper-related and physical storage costs, free up valuable office space, improve document accessibility and search, as well as strengthen compliance and disaster preparedness.

Additionally, ScanCloud makes it easy for customers to review and organize images and indexes; track the status of their scanning projects; and securely share and export images and data to other groups, workflows and systems as well as capture follow-along documents from a desktop scanner, multi-function device, network folder or business application.

A full list of Document Manager award categories and finalists can be found here .

Docufree is a leading provider of enterprise information management and digital business process services. This includes large-volume document capture; data extraction and integration; intelligent process automation; cloud-based document management; and digital mailroom services. For more information, visit www.Docufree.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @Docufree then like us on Facebook .

