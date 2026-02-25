Docupace Acquires InvestEdge; Appoints Data & Analytics Veteran Brian Filanowski as CEO

Docupace, a leading provider of AI-enabled back-office and compliance software for wealth management firms, today announced the acquisition of InvestEdge, the trusted provider of regulatory compliance software for bank trust departments, broker-dealers, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). To lead the expanded organization into its next era, Docupace has appointed Brian Filanowski as Chief Executive Officer, effective today.

The strategic acquisition of InvestEdge and the ComplianceEdge platform significantly expands Docupace's compliance solution portfolio and strengthens the company's position as the industry's most experienced provider of wealth management operations and compliance technology. Docupace will now offer one of the industry's most comprehensive technology platforms to serve financial institutions across the full spectrum of mission-critical requirements — spanning back-office automation, advisor workflows, client onboarding, and enterprise-grade compliance delivered through a growing portfolio of complementary capabilities.

"This acquisition represents the natural evolution of our platform strategy, bringing together complementary best-of-breed platforms to serve the industry's most demanding institutions," said David Knoch, outgoing Chief Executive Officer of Docupace. "InvestEdge's 25 years of trusted expertise in trade surveillance and fiduciary compliance, combined with Docupace's operational sophistication, create tremendous upside for any financial institution looking to move faster with less risk."

Brian Filanowski Appointed Chief Executive Officer of Docupace

Filanowski brings over 30 years of experience building and leading high-growth financial technology platforms. He most recently served as General Manager of Finance Risk & Capital Markets at Dun & Bradstreet, and previously held executive roles at Fitch Group, including President of Fitch Solutions, where he led strategy, operations, and product development for the firm's data and analytics business. Filanowski's earlier positions at Bloomberg and Thomson Reuters/Refinitiv focused on enterprise data management, product strategy, and new business development across financial markets technology.

Filanowski succeeds David Knoch, who led Docupace through a period of significant growth and whose leadership established the company as a leading premier operations technology platform for wealth enterprises.

"David's strong leadership elevated Docupace to be the back-office software provider of choice and we couldn't be more grateful for his partnership and dedication," said Lori Hardwick, Chair of the Docupace Board of Directors. "Brian's experience leading billion-dollar businesses and standing up new verticals will be an asset for Docupace and our clients as we grow our portfolio of best-in-class technology solutions for wealth enterprises. He truly understands the power of data and the mission critical role Docupace's portfolio of solutions plays in empowering enterprise firms to run efficiently and compliantly," said Hardwick.

Filanowski joins Docupace during a dynamic and rapidly changing environment for wealthtech providers. Bringing InvestEdge into Docupace strengthens the company's position as one of the only independent platforms purpose-built to solve complex, tightly regulated challenges for wealth management operations. Together, Docupace and InvestEdge create a unified data fabric, positioning the company to apply AI as embedded intelligence to facilitate the handshake across onboarding, supervision, and surveillance workflows.

"I'm thrilled to be joining Docupace at such an exciting point of inflection," said Filanowski. "As we look ahead, our plan is to build upon our strong market position and significantly accelerate growth by developing new innovative products that leverage AI, expanding our customer base, and executing on additional strategic acquisitions that bring value to our clients. I look forward to working alongside our talented team and partners to take Docupace to new heights."

InvestEdge: Market-Leading Compliance Capabilities Across Market Segments

InvestEdge supports more than 100 financial institutions, including 10 of the 50 largest U.S. banks and trust companies, to monitor over 750,000 investor accounts representing more than $3.5 trillion in assets. The ComplianceEdge platform delivers mission-critical compliance supervision across three core areas: investment reviews, trade surveillance and account monitoring.

"As an established platform, we see an opportunity with our scale and data footprint to responsibly integrate AI and modern architecture into mission-critical operations," said Filanowski.

The platform processes tens of millions of transactions annually while maintaining one of the industry's lowest false-positive rates, enabling firms to focus compliance resources on meaningful risk rather than noise. Its configurable rules framework supports a wide range of regulatory obligations, including SEC, FINRA, NAIC, and OCC Regulation 9 requirements.

Together, Docupace and InvestEdge provide firms with the flexibility to adopt the right level of compliance sophistication as their business grows.

"Joining Docupace creates tremendous opportunity to accelerate innovation while maintaining the regulatory depth that our customers depend on," said Jeffrey Cowley, President of InvestEdge. "Docupace's proven track record integrating acquisitions demonstrates its ability to enhance acquired platforms while increasing customer value. Our bank trust and broker-dealer clients will benefit from Docupace's modern technology infrastructure and expanded resources while retaining the specialized compliance capabilities they rely on daily."

Docupace is backed by Genstar Capital, a leading private equity firm that has been actively investing in high-quality companies for over 30 years. Genstar currently has approximately $50 billion of assets under management and targets investments focused on targeted segments of the financial services, industrials, software, and healthcare industries. Genstar acquired a majority stake in Docupace in August 2024.

With a strong balance sheet, and a new leader, Docupace continues to invest in product innovation, client experience, and strategic expansion, reinforcing its long-term commitment to the wealth management industry.

About Docupace

Docupace is a software provider focused on digitizing and automating operations in the financial advice and investment industry. Financial services firms use the company's cloud-based platforms, including Docupace, Hubly and PreciseFP, to reduce back-office expenses, improve efficiency, fulfill regulatory obligations, strengthen recruiting, and enhance the experience of advisors and investors. With headquarters in Holmdel, New Jersey, Docupace serves some of the largest independent broker-dealers, banks, insurance companies and registered investment advisers (RIAs) in the financial services industry, supporting over 400,000 active users and processing over 11 million work items annually. The company received more than 20 industry awards and recognitions in 2025, including WealthTech Employer of the Year (WealthTech Americas 2025), Investment News Best Places to Work 2025, CNBC World's Top FinTech Companies 2025 and multiple ThinkAdvisor Luminaries Awards.

For more information, please visit www.docupace.com.

About InvestEdge

InvestEdge is the market-leading provider of regulatory compliance software to bank trust departments and an established leader in broker-dealer and RIA compliance. The company's ComplianceEdge platform serves wealth management firms with comprehensive trade surveillance, account monitoring, investment reviews, and fiduciary compliance capabilities. Founded in 2000, InvestEdge operates with a fully remote workforce serving more than 100 financial institutions including 10+ of the 50 largest U.S. banks, processing over 750,000 investor accounts daily. The company maintains strategic channel partnerships with SEI, BNY, RegEd, and First Rate.

For more information, visit www.investedge.com.

