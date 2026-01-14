Docupace Appoints Scott Willette as Chief Technology Officer

Distinguished Executive to Lead Technology Strategy and AI-Powered Innovation for Wealth Management Firms

HOLMDEL, N.J., Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Docupace, the premier provider of back-office software to streamline operations of wealth management enterprises and financial advisors, today announced the appointment of Scott Willette as Chief Technology Officer. An accomplished technology executive with more than two decades of leadership experience, Willette will oversee Docupace's engineering organization, platform architecture, and long-term technology strategy, with a focus on cloud modernization and scalable innovation.

Willette joins Docupace at a pivotal moment as the company accelerates its evolution into a product-led, AI-enabled, and client-obsessed organization. In his new role, he will lead Docupace's AI-powered scaling initiatives, strengthen engineering and infrastructure capabilities, spearhead the company's strategic transition to AWS cloud services, and reimagine the company's QA function, among other key initiatives.

"The companies that succeed in today's rapidly evolving wealthtech landscape are those that pair bold vision with disciplined execution," said Mike Zebrowski, Chief Operating Officer at Docupace. "Scott brings the proven track record of architecting cloud-first platforms and driving operational maturity that Docupace needs as we step into this next chapter of growth. His ability to modernize complex technology environments will be essential as we elevate the value we create for advisors and enterprises. We are thrilled to welcome him to the leadership team."

Willette is widely regarded as a transformational leader who has scaled high-performing software organizations and led global teams of hundreds of technologists. Prior to joining Docupace, he held senior technology leadership roles at Litera, PatientPay, Digital Turbine, MicroPact, and LexisNexis, where he drove platform modernization, improved product velocity, and enhanced software quality.

Drawing on this extensive experience, Willette shared his perspective on Docupace's technology evolution.

"Reliability, security and operational maturity are not merely aspirations; they are obligations for an enterprise technology partner," said Willette. "I look forward to leading a talented technology team to build a modern foundation capable of supporting long-term growth and ensuring Docupace remains the standard-bearer for back-office efficiency."

Willette's appointment underscores Docupace's commitment to ensuring its platform remains the most secure, scalable and efficient solution in the wealth management industry. Throughout 2025, Docupace delivered transformative platform enhancements, including a reimagined user experience, the launch of PreciseFP's AI-enabled Template Builder for automated fact finder generation, and the expansion of PreciseFP's integration marketplace to 39 total integrations.

Looking ahead to 2026 and beyond, Willette will oversee the development and deployment of AI agents for advisor onboarding and account management, the introduction of reimagined surveillance and compensation automation tools, and the completion of Docupace's AWS cloud migration initiative.

About Docupace

Docupace is a software provider focused on digitizing and automating operations in the financial advice and investment industry. Financial services firms use the company's cloud-based platforms (Docupace, Hubly and PreciseFP) to reduce back-office expenses, improve efficiency, strengthen recruiting, and enhance the experience of advisors and investors. With headquarters in Holmdel, New Jersey, Docupace is proud to serve some of the largest independent broker-dealers and registered investment advisers (RIAs) in the financial services industry.

