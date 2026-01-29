PreciseFP and Hubly Eliminate 200,000 Hours of Manual Data Work for Financial Advisors in 2025

According to newly released year-end statistics, PreciseFP saved 198,012 hours in 2025, the equivalent of $29.7 million in productivity gains — by automating client data collection and eliminating redundant manual entry across more than 400,000 client accounts. This represents a 28% increase.

"The wealth management industry has long struggled with a fundamental operational challenge: financial advisors and their teams spend far too much time manually capturing, rekeying and transporting client data between disconnected systems," said Ryan George, Chief Marketing Officer at Docupace. "These year-end results demonstrate that we're not just making incremental improvements, we're fundamentally transforming how advisors operate, giving them back thousands of hours to focus on what truly matters: serving their clients."

"So much time and attention are given to the next best thing. We measure our performance in having real, actual impact on the advisors and clients we serve, so we're extremely honored in being the incumbent wealthtech, finding and delivering value year after year," said George.

The Cost of Manual Data Entry Continues to Mount

Industry research indicates that financial advisors spend approximately 28% of their time on administrative tasks rather than client-facing activities. Much of this burden stems from the tedious process of capturing client information across multiple touchpoints, then manually rekeying that data into various systems like CRMs, portfolio management platforms, financial planning software and custodial systems.

PreciseFP addresses this challenge head-on. In 2025, the platform automatically captured and processed 21.8 million data elements that would otherwise require manual entry: a 30% increase from 16.7 million in 2024. The platform also facilitated 396,024 automated data transfers between integrated applications, up 28% from just over 308,000 transfers in 2024, ensuring client information flows seamlessly across the advisor's technology ecosystem without manual intervention.

At the per advisor level, the impact is profound: an advisor with a $150 hourly rate working with 100 clients over the year would reclaim $45,000 of valuable time on just an annual $1,000 spend on PreciseFP.**

"Every data element that doesn't require manual entry, every automated integration that eliminates rekeying, doesn't just equate to efficiency gains, they're business opportunities reclaimed," George explained.

An especially positive sign for the future is the rapid adoption of PreciseFP AI-driven capabilities released back in November 2025. In less than three months, PreciseFP users have generated more than 2,000 unique AI assistants to facilitate data gathering. Users will be able to take advantage of AI reporting and data extraction from documents (via OCR) later in 2026.

Hubly: Automating the Workflows that Drive Advisory Operations

While PreciseFP revolutionizes AI-enabled client data capture, Hubly tackles the broader operational workflows that define modern RIA firms. In 2025, Hubly users completed 719,559 workflows and 3.9 million individual tasks, representing a 57% and 69% year-over-year increase, respectively.

Perhaps most significantly, Hubly users completed 225,430 data forms in 2025 — a staggering 141% increase from the prior year. These forms capture critical information across the client lifecycle, from onboarding and account opening to annual reviews and service requests. Each completed data form represents another instance where structured digital processes replaced ad-hoc, manual information gathering. This improves compliance and reduces back-and-forth communication.

"Hubly's explosive growth in data form usage tells us that fast-growing RIA firms are recognizing they need systematic ways to capture and manage processes," said George. "The traditional approach of cobbling together email, spreadsheets and verbal communication simply doesn't scale as firms grow and regulatory scrutiny intensify – the proof is in the data."

An analysis of all current Hubly user firms, compared with the universe of their RIA peers, shows the community of Hubly users has grown substantially faster over the one- and five-year periods, according to data obtained from Discovery Data.

Hubly also has put the power of AI into its platform, recently announcing integrations with Jump, Pulse360 and GReminders.

Additionally, the workflow automation platform saw 48% growth in households serviced (surpassing 30,000 households), while supporting 39% more lead advisors and their service teams across advisory firms. The platform's 8,000+ automation rules ensure that routine operational tasks trigger automatically based on firm-defined criteria, further reducing manual workload.

Looking Ahead: The Strategic Imperative of Operational Awesomeness

As enterprise advisory firms face mounting pressure from multiple directions (heightened regulatory scrutiny, intensifying competition, rising client expectations and persistent talent shortages). Operational efficiency, or "operational awesomeness," has emerged as a strategic imperative rather than a tactical consideration.

Docupace firmly believes in the client-centric approach when it comes to selecting advisory firm technology: If it's right for the client, it's right for the firm. When systems work the way they should, clients feel it. Today's firms win on execution.

"We're heading into 2026 with firms recognizing that operational awesomeness is a strategic advantage," said George. "The firms that can deliver white-glove service while maintaining lean operations will thrive. Those still dependent on manual processes and disconnected systems will struggle to scale."

**Calculations based on following assumptions: A financial advisor's time is worth $150 per hour. Three dataset moves per client at 30 min each due time it takes to export, format and import from system to system.

