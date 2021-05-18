Docupace and AdvicePay Launch a New API with Cetera

The integration drives efficiency for financial professionals and back-office operations, compliance & record-keeping Tweet this

With fee-for-service financial planning becoming an increasingly essential piece of a financial professional's suite of offerings, AdvicePay is in high demand. Connecting the billing and payment solution with the Docupace Platform will streamline overall user experience and help pave the way for more financial professionals to expand their service offerings – serving more clients and serving them more completely. The integration also helps centralize all client documents, such as invoices, in a one secure, digital platform.

George Karris, Cetera's SVP of Strategy said, "A simpler and faster advisor/client experience is key to Cetera's comprehensive digital strategy. This integration with our Fee-for-Service program makes it even easier for a financial professional to offer guidance to families and business owners, and serves as another example of how Cetera is expanding the delivery of financial guidance and an Advice-Centric Experience® to more investors."

Initially built and launched to provide Cetera's nearly 8,000 financial advisors with access to AdvicePay via Docupace, the integration is available to all Docupace clients upon request.

"We are pleased to work with Docupace as one of our many integration partners," said Alan Moore, Co-Founder, and CEO of AdvicePay. "As fee-for-service financial planning continues to gain momentum, we remain committed to integrating and embedding AdvicePay directly into the applications that advisors and enterprises use to manage their back-office compliance and billing. This technology integration further enhances our goal of providing AdvicePay users the access to platforms they use daily in their businesses."

About Docupace

Docupace is a leading digital operations technology provider that simplifies how wealth management firms process and digitize data, increasing efficiency, productivity, and profits. With the secure, cloud-based Docupace Platform, the Docupace team provides a suite of digital solutions that helps broker-dealers, RIAs, and their advisors streamline and automate client onboarding, document management, advisor transitions, cybersecurity, and other critical workflows while maintaining SEC and FINRA compliance.

With headquarters in Los Angeles, California, Docupace is proud to serve a variety of firms, including some of the largest in the financial services industry, through a combination of proven technology and hands-on service. For more information, please visit www.docupace.com .

About AdvicePay

Established by well-known financial advisors Michael Kitces and Alan Moore, AdvicePay is the only billing and payment processing platform created specifically for fee-for-service financial planning. Financial professionals benefit from efficient invoicing and payment workflows designed exclusively to support their businesses, including up-to-date compliance and data security management. Users can issue agreements for client e-signature, accept ACH and credit cards bill hourly or one-time fees, or establish recurring retainer or subscription billing compliantly – all through the AdvicePay system. For more information, please visit www.advicepay.com .

About Cetera

Cetera Financial Group (Cetera) is a leading financial advice firm. It empowers the delivery of an Advice-Centric Experience® to individuals, families and businesses across the country through independent financial professionals as well as trusted tax professionals and banks and credit unions. It's headquartered at 200 N. Pacific Coast Highway, Suite 1200 El Segundo, CA 90245-5670.

Comprehensive services include: wealth management solutions, retirement plan solutions, advisory services, practice management support, innovative technology, marketing guidance, regulatory support, and market research.

"Cetera Financial Group" refers to the network of independent retail firms encompassing, among others, Cetera Advisors LLC, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC, Cetera Investment Services LLC (marketed as Cetera Financial Institutions or Cetera Investors), Cetera Financial Specialists LLC, and First Allied Securities, Inc. All firms are members FINRA / SIPC.

Individuals affiliated with Cetera firms are either Registered Representatives who offer only brokerage services and receive transaction-based compensation (commissions), Investment Adviser Representatives who offer only investment advisory services and receive fees based on assets, or both Registered Representatives and Investment Adviser Representatives, who can offer both types of services.

