Docupace Announces New Data-Driven Formless Account Opening Wizard and Delivery of its Winter Product Release

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Docupace Technologies, Inc., a leading provider of digital operations software for the wealth management industry, recently announced new advancements of the Docupace Platform with the delivery of its Winter Product Release that results in a better user experience and dramatically streamlines the client onboarding and account opening process for our customers. With the secure, cloud-based Docupace Platform, the Docupace team provides a suite of solutions that helps broker-dealers, RIAs, and their advisors digitize client onboarding, document management, advisor transitions, and other critical workflows while maintaining SEC and FINRA compliance.

"The Winter Product Release is a testimony to our product strategy to provide simple and easy to use tools built into the Docupace Platform for advisors, investors, and Wealth Management firms alike," says Michael Pinsker, Docupace Founder and Chairman of the Board. "Among many enhancements, the release included Dynamic Starting Point (DSP), a data-driven formless interface for account opening and maintenance. DSP is a game-changer for wealth management firms. Advisors can now walk clients through an online interface that asks necessary questions through a wizard-like manner instead of dealing with complexities of different forms. This approach results in better investor and advisor experience and streamlined process for our customers. The vision of DSP is to create tools that are simple and data-driven so that anyone can build wizards to reflect specific experiences and processes."

"The partnership between Docupace and Ebix has now created a fully digitized experience and true straight-through-processing for annuities for our industry," says Ron Wallis, Docupace CTO. "As a dominant player for universal account opening capabilities, with the Docupace Platform, advisors have one place that they can go to open accounts, regardless of the type of account. With the integration of the popular enterprise annuity exchange platform AnnuityNet4 into the Docupace Platform, account opening has now become a much more streamlined process that will reduce the errors and processing time required to open annuity accounts for the back office, advisors, and their investors."

Winter Product Release highlights include:

Dynamic Starting Point – New and innovative approach to dramatically improve the advisor experience through dynamic and formless data collection. With Dynamic Starting Point, you can configure customized screens to capture and process data. Create formless new account or maintenance screens—or any screen you'd like—to dynamically interact with your users through an easy-to-use, easy-to-understand interface.

Annuity Processing – Virtually eliminate annuity NIGOs with fully automated annuity processing within Docupace. Docupace provides straight-through-processing of annuities with seamless integration with Annuitynet, the industry-leading annuity processing platform.

Reporting – Easily build customized reports by selecting filters, columns, and sorting options. Results are displayed directly on screen and can be exported to Excel including an opportunity to save the search results and view.

About Docupace

Docupace is a leading digital operations technology provider that simplifies how wealth management firms process and digitize data, increasing efficiency, productivity, and profits. With the secure, cloud-based Docupace Platform, the Docupace team provides a suite of solutions that helps broker-dealers, RIAs, and their advisors digitize client onboarding, document management, advisor transitions, and other critical workflows while maintaining SEC and FINRA compliance.

Based in Los Angeles, California, Docupace is proud to serve a variety of firms, including some of the largest in the industry, through a combination of proven technology and hands-on service. For more information, please visit www.docupace.com .

