Docupace Appoints Mike Conlon as Chief Revenue Officer

Proven commercial leader to drive go-to-market transformation and accelerate growth across rapidly expanding organization

HOLMDEL, N.J., April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Docupace (the "Company"), a leading provider of AI-enabled back-office and compliance software for wealth management firms, today announced the appointment of Mike Conlon as Chief Revenue Officer. Conlon will oversee Docupace's end-to-end revenue strategy, aligning sales, marketing, client experience and partnerships behind a single growth agenda.

Mike Conlon steps in as Chief Revenue Officer for Docupace

Conlon joins Docupace at a pivotal juncture as the Company continues to scale its AI-enabled platform and expand its market presence. In his new role, he will lead the Company's unified go-to-market strategy, optimize revenue operations, support client engagement, and drive increased adoption of Docupace's integrated platform across the wealth management ecosystem.

"The next phase of growth in wealthtech will be defined by execution and how effectively firms align their commercial strategy with client outcomes," said Brian Filanowski, Chief Executive Officer of Docupace. "Mike brings a rare combination of strategic vision and operational discipline, and we're bringing him on at exactly the right moment. As we scale our integrated platform across new account opening, workflow, client data gathering and compliance, connected through AI-orchestration, the ability to align our commercial motion with how the industry is actually buying and adopting AI-enabled tools is a genuine competitive advantage. Mike has done this at scale, in complex markets, and we're confident he will accelerate what we've built."

A Veteran of Commercial Transformation at Growth Platforms

Conlon brings deep knowledge of modernizing go-to-market models and driving sustained growth in complex enterprise SaaS environments. Prior to joining Docupace, he spent nearly two decades at Dun & Bradstreet, where he held multiple senior revenue-focused leadership roles. Most recently, he served as SVP, Head of Sales for the Technology, Media and Communications vertical, leading a comprehensive reset of the North America go-to-market model. He also oversaw North American Strategic Accounts and global Alliances and Business Development, where he co-developed and operationalized enterprise-wide growth strategies.

"Docupace sits at the center of a powerful shift in wealth management, where operational excellence, automation and AI are redefining how advisors scale and serve clients," said Conlon. "What excites me is the depth of the platform and what it enables for financial institutions, broker-dealers and RIAs when those capabilities are brought together around a unified client outcome. I'm here to make sure our go-to-market strategy reflects that full potential."

Conlon's appointment reflects Docupace's strategic focus on scaling a world-class commercial engine alongside its rapidly advancing technology platform to provide AI-enabled back office solutions to the broader wealth management ecosystem.

About Docupace

Docupace is a software provider focused on digitizing and automating operations in the financial advice and investment industry. Financial services firms use the Company's cloud-based platforms, including Docupace, Hubly and PreciseFP, to reduce back-office expenses, improve efficiency, fulfill regulatory obligations, strengthen recruiting, and enhance the experience of advisors and investors. With headquarters in Holmdel, New Jersey, Docupace serves some of the largest independent broker-dealers, banks, insurance companies and registered investment advisers (RIAs) in the financial services industry, supporting roughly 350,000 active users and processing over 11 million work items annually. The Company received more than 20 industry awards and recognitions in 2025, including WealthTech Employer of the Year (WealthTech Americas 2025), Investment News Best Places to Work 2025, CNBC World's Top FinTech Companies 2025 and multiple ThinkAdvisor Luminaries Awards.

For more information, please visit www.docupace.com.

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Haven Tower Group

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SOURCE Docupace Technologies, Inc.