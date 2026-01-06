Hubly Unlocks the Autonomous Practice Through Strategic AI Integrations That Turn Insights Into Action

"The true promise of wealthtech isn't just about 'smarter' tools; it's about tools that actually do the work alongside the advisor," said Louis Retief, Co-Founder and Product Owner at Hubly. "By pairing Hubly's workflow engine with the industry's best AI and productivity tools, we are closing the loop. Now, an AI assistant doesn't just take notes — it initiates the client engagement process. A calendar doesn't just book a time — it assigns the prep work. This is the power of the autonomous practice."

These integrations represent a fundamental shift in how financial advisory practices operate: moving beyond isolated point solutions to a synchronized ecosystem where AI insights and events automatically trigger comprehensive operational workflows, simplifying work delegation and task routing, creating measurable gains in advisor productivity and client service capacity.

While artificial intelligence has rapidly changed how advisors capture conversations and client information, the challenge has been moving that data into the back office. Hubly's new API solves this "last-mile" problem, turning static AI summaries into dynamic work that is automatically completed and/or assigned to the right team member at the right time.

Connecting Best-in-Breed via New API

The new integrations demonstrate the heightened development velocity Hubly has achieved since joining the Docupace family in March 2025, developing a robust new API architecture to connect with market leaders:

Jump + Hubly: Integrating Hubly with Jump allows advisors to start Hubly workflows directly from meeting follow-ups. After a meeting, Jump recommends relevant workflows, which the advisor can review and send to Hubly. This eliminates manual re-entry and helps ensure follow-ups move straight into execution.

Integrating Hubly with Jump allows advisors to start Hubly workflows directly from meeting follow-ups. After a meeting, Jump recommends relevant workflows, which the advisor can review and send to Hubly. This eliminates manual re-entry and helps ensure follow-ups move straight into execution. GReminders + Hubly: Together, GReminder's AI workflow platform and Hubly helps wealth managers advise better and have smarter meetings with their clients. Scheduled meetings in GReminders can trigger next steps and automated workflows in Hubly - such as Annual Review Prep - ensuring that everyone is on the same page.

Together, GReminder's AI workflow platform and Hubly helps wealth managers advise better and have smarter meetings with their clients. Scheduled meetings in GReminders can trigger next steps and automated workflows in Hubly - such as Annual Review Prep - ensuring that everyone is on the same page. Pulse360 + Hubly: Advisors can now automatically sync polished client documentation and follow-up tasks from Pulse360 into Hubly workflows — ensuring white-glove execution without manual effort.

Webinar: The Connected Practice in Action

To showcase the power of combining AI with workflow automation, Hubly will co-host a special webinar featuring leaders from all three newly integrated platforms (Jump, Pulse360 and GReminders). Attendees will see how a client meeting automatically triggers prep, compliance and follow-up workflows without manual handoffs.

Event: Hubly's AI Hat Trick with Jump, GReminders and Pulse360

Time/Date: Thursday, January 15 at 1:00 PM Central Time

Registration: Register Here

We invite you to visit www.myhubly.com for more information. Developers will soon be able to access the Hubly API though the Docupace API Developer portal at www.docupace.com.

About Docupace

Docupace is a software provider focused on digitizing and automating operations in the financial advice and investment industry. Financial services firms use the company's cloud-based platforms, including Docupace, Hubly and PreciseFP, to reduce back-office expenses, improve efficiency, fulfill regulatory obligations, strengthen recruiting, and enhance the experience of advisors and investors. With headquarters in Holmdel, New Jersey, Docupace serves some of the largest independent broker-dealers, banks, insurance companies and registered investment advisers (RIAs) in the financial services industry, supporting roughly 350,000 active users and processing over 11 million work items annually. The company received more than 20 industry awards and recognitions in 2025, including WealthTech Employer the Year (WealthTech Americas 2025), Investment News Best Places to Work 2025, CNBC World's Top FinTech Companies 2025 and multiple ThinkAdvisor Luminaries Awards.

For more information, please visit www.docupace.com.

About Jump

Jump is the industry's leading advisor AI assistant, enabling registered investment advisor (RIA), broker-dealer, and enterprise teams to cut meeting admin by up to 90% while elevating the advisor and client experience. Jump automates meeting prep, note taking, compliance documentation, CRM updates, client recap email, financial data extraction and follow-up tasks, allowing advisors to process meetings in just five minutes – not 60. Jump is made for advisors, 100% customizable, deeply integrated with the tech stack, and designed with safety and compliance in mind.

For more information, visit jump.ai.

About Pulse360

Pulse360, a 2024 AdviceTech Live Community Award recipient and 2021 & 2023 Wealthmanagement.com Industry Awards Finalist, is a documentation and automation platform for advisors who refuse to let details slip. Built for practices that demand white-glove client experiences, Pulse360 helps discerning advisors look professional and drive more referrals at scale.

For more information about Pulse360 or to schedule a demo, visit https://www.pulse360.com.

About GReminders

Founded in 2020, GReminders is a leading AI-powered end-to-end meeting and automation management platform designed specifically for financial advisors. By streamlining scheduling, automating processes, and reducing busy work, GReminders empowers advisors to focus on delivering exceptional client experiences. With seamless integrations and compliance-friendly features, GReminders is transforming wealth management workflows.

For more information, visit www.GReminders.com.

