Docupace Celebrates 20 Years; Declares National Back Office Heroes Holiday

Celebrating 20 Years of Automating Wealth Management Docupace was founded in 2002 with a vision of helping enterprises of all sizes leverage the power of automation and document management that had previously only been available to large companies. Docupace has spent the last 20 years on a mission to solve the most frustrating and time-consuming problems that advisors, broker-dealers, insurance companies, clearing firms, and registered investment advisors (RIAs) face daily. Along the way, the company's grown into the leader of the revolutionary change of pace for the industry – serving more than 350 wealth management enterprises and counting.

"As an entrepreneur, all you want is to have an impact on the clients you serve – for your idea to take hold," said Michael Pinsker, founder and president at Docupace. "Today, the Docupace Platform has more breadth and depth in capabilities than any other provider in the marketplace. I'm tremendously proud of that."

Since the very beginning, the pillars of Docupace and its customers' collective success have been trust, stability and growth. For Docupace, these three pillars can be defined as:

Trust – Hundreds of firms and thousands of advisors put their trust in Docupace to increase productivity and profitability by automating the way front and back offices operate, communicate, and generate new business.

Hundreds of firms and thousands of advisors put their trust in Docupace to increase productivity and profitability by automating the way front and back offices operate, communicate, and generate new business. Stability – Since its launch the Docupace Platform has served as a backbone for operations of the financial institutions providing wealth management stakeholders the exact tools they need to perform their duties efficiently every day.

Since its launch the Docupace Platform has served as a backbone for operations of the financial institutions providing wealth management stakeholders the exact tools they need to perform their duties efficiently every day. Growth – With recent acquisitions that include compliance and compensation solutions and an award-winning client onboarding platform, Docupace is rapidly increasing its consistent year over year growth rate to meet the evolving needs of the financial services industry.

"By strategically enhancing our product offerings, maturing our business and focusing on a quality customer experience, Docupace is doing its part to elevate the financial advice industry in America by giving the back office employees the tools to become truly heroic," said David Knoch, chief executive officer at Docupace.

Company history and other information can be found here.

Establishing National Back Heroes Day

Docupace is proud to announce the creation of National Back Office Heroes Day , a new annual holiday celebrated on April 27. This special day of recognition has been created to shine a spotlight on the back office professionals who effectively and efficiently process new account applications, account changes, deposits, wires, transfers and more during the busiest time of the year – tax season.

"Docupace is designating this day to commend this work and help facilitate broader understanding of the vital people behind the scenes of all wealth management operations," says Ryan George, chief marketing officer at Docupace. "We couldn't be more excited to highlight Back Office Heroes of all stripes who deserve recognition for their contributions to the financial services industry."

A back office hero runs things from behind the scenes so advisors, front office staff, and others can focus on helping clients build a brighter future. Though perhaps not as outwardly glamorous as more visible roles, back office heroes are essential to keeping any wealth management firm afloat.

Back office heroes juggle the many systems, vendors, processes, and relationships that firms need to keep daily operations running for clients. This can mean processing and organizing key documents, onboarding clients, or even keeping track of all the different compliance requirements so the firm doesn't get hit with penalties.

As part of the celebration, Docupace will present three special awards to an Employee Hero, a Home Office Hero and a Wealth Management Firm Hero. Nominations are currently open and run through April 20.

Click here to Nominate a Back Office Hero.

A Special Virtual Celebration in honor of the company's 20th anniversary and National Back Heroes Day will be held on April 27 at 11am Eastern Time. Customers, users, partners, friends and employees (past/present) are welcome to help us celebrate. Register here.

About Docupace

Docupace is a solutions provider focused on digitizing and automating operations in the financial advice and investment industry. Financial services firms use the Docupace Platform (a cloud-based, integrated software suite) to reduce back-office expenses, improve efficiency, strengthen recruiting, and enhance the experience of advisors and investors. With headquarters in Los Angeles, California, Docupace is proud to serve some of the largest independent broker-dealers and registered investment advisers (RIAs) in the financial services industry. The company won the 2021 Gold Globee® Award for "Hot Technology of the Year" and was named to 2021 Inc. 5000 list of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. For more information, please visit www.docupace.com.

Docupace Media Contact:

Ryan George

Chief Marketing Officer

[email protected]

SOURCE Docupace Technologies, Inc.