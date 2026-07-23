Docupace Named to CNBC's World's Best Fintech Companies 2026 List

Leading wealth management technology provider recognized for the second consecutive year

HOLMDEL, N.J., July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Docupace, the premier provider of software that digitizes and automates back-office operations for wealth management firms and financial advisors, announces it has been named to CNBC's World's Best Fintech Companies 2026 list. This marks the second consecutive year Docupace has earned the distinction, recognizing the company's continued innovation in helping firms modernize operations, automate complex processes and deliver better advisor and client experiences.

Docupace named to CNBC's list of Top FinTech's for a second straight year

The annual ranking recognizes the world's leading fintech companies across multiple market segments based on company performance, innovation and industry impact. The evaluation includes analysis of publicly available data and segment-specific key performance indicators across more than 2,000 eligible fintech companies worldwide.

"Being recognized by CNBC for the second consecutive year is an honor and a testament to the work our team is doing to transform wealth management operations," said Brian Filanowski, Chief Executive Officer of Docupace. "Our vision is simple; simplify complexity and unify the systems that power the industry. We believe the firms that will lead the next era of wealth management are those investing in clean, connected and consistent data today. That trusted data foundation is what enables automation, strengthens compliance and powers AI. At Docupace, we're helping firms build that foundation by connecting workflows, unifying data and creating the operational infrastructure they need to grow with confidence."

Docupace's platform helps wealth management firms streamline complex operational processes, reduce manual work and create a connected digital ecosystem across advisor onboarding, account opening, transitions, compliance, document management and client engagement. By centralizing workflows and ensuring high-quality data throughout the advisor lifecycle, firms can operate more efficiently while delivering better experiences for advisors and their clients.

"We're proud, once again, to be recognized alongside some of the world's most innovative financial technology companies," said Filanowski. "This achievement reflects the dedication of our team, the trust of our clients, and our ongoing focus on delivering technology that helps wealth management firms operate smarter today while preparing for what's next."

The full CNBC World's Best Fintech Companies 2026 list can be viewed here: https://www.cnbc.com/worlds-top-fintech-companies-2026/

About Docupace

Docupace is a software provider focused on digitizing and automating operations in the financial advice and investment industry. Financial services firms use the company's cloud-based platforms, including Docupace, Hubly and PreciseFP, to reduce back-office expenses, improve efficiency, fulfill regulatory obligations, strengthen recruiting and enhance the experience of advisors and investors. With headquarters in Holmdel, New Jersey, Docupace serves some of the largest independent broker-dealers, banks, insurance companies and registered investment advisers (RIAs) in the financial services industry, supporting over 400,000 active users and processing over 11 million work items annually. The company received more than 20 industry awards and recognitions in 2025, including WealthTech Employer of the Year (WealthTech Americas 2025), Investment News Best Places to Work 2025, CNBC World's Top FinTech Companies 2025 and multiple ThinkAdvisor Luminaries Awards.

Kristin Manning

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Docupace Technologies, Inc.