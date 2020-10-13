Docupace Names Kevin Armstrong as General Counsel and Chief Legal Officer

"As we continue to expand our business, strong internal legal counsel will be instrumental to our growth," says Docupace Chief Executive Officer David Knoch . "Kevin will significantly contribute to our strategy, growth and service delivery. He'll play a major role in guiding us to where we're going and ensuring we fully capitalize on opportunities."

Armstrong has deep experience with legal and operational issues related to product and service offerings to broker-dealers and registered investment advisers (RIAs), including clearing, custody, cloud services, artificial intelligence, blockchain, digital currencies, data rights, and compliance with evolving privacy and information security laws and regulations.

His accomplished career includes serving as general counsel at DST Brokerage Solutions, director and managing counsel at Pershing Advisor Solutions. Most recently, Armstrong served as executive compliance director and chief compliance officer for Ally Invest Group, Inc., a subsidiary of Ally Financial. Armstrong has extensive professional affiliations, including having served as a member of SIFMA's General Counsel Committee and as former chair of the Corporate Law Section of the National Bar Association.

"I am privileged to join Docupace as general counsel," said Kevin Armstrong General Counsel and Chief Legal Officer of Docupace. "I've long admired Docupace and its team of innovators behind the brand. Joining the organization will provide me with an incredible opportunity to bring my passion for the law to one of the best fintech companies in America. I look forward to building Docupace's business and positively impacting its reputation."

About Docupace

Docupace is a leading digital operations technology provider that simplifies how wealth management firms process and digitize data, increasing efficiency, productivity, and profits. With the secure, cloud-based Docupace Platform, the Docupace team provides a suite of digital solutions that helps broker-dealers, RIAs, and their advisors streamline and automate client onboarding, document management, advisor transitions, Regulation Best Interest, and other critical workflows while maintaining SEC and FINRA compliance.

With headquarters in Los Angeles, California, Docupace is proud to serve a variety of firms, including some of the largest in the financial services industry, through a combination of proven technology and hands-on service. For more information, please visit www.docupace.com .

Media Contact:

Ryan George

Docupace

424-273-8945

[email protected]

SOURCE Docupace Technologies, Inc.

