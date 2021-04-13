Docupace Welcomes Michael Vossler as Chief Revenue Officer

LOS ANGELES, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Docupace, the leader in cloud-based fintech digital operations software for the wealth management industry, announces it has hired Michael Vossler as the company's chief revenue officer. Vossler is an incredibly accomplished sales leader, widely respected throughout the financial services industry, who has served in executive roles at SunGard (now FIS), Lumesis and AST Financial.

"I am honored and inspired to welcome Michael Vossler to the Docupace executive team," said David Knoch, chief executive officer at Docupace. "Michael will play a key role in bringing the best of what Docupace has to offer to new markets, new channels and, most importantly, new clients."

In his nearly two decades at SunGard Capital Markets (now FIS), Vossler achieved substantial success, first leading professional services teams in Frankfurt, London and the Americas. He then transitioned to SunGard's sales organization, where he ended his tenure as senior vice president and managing director for the Americas, heading the North American and Latin America markets. Vossler then joined an early stage Lumesis, Inc. to build the sales infrastructure, and team, to expand the suite of SaaS solutions serving the wealth management sector. Most recently, Vossler was the executive vice president for AST Financial, where he restructured the U.S. sales organization, implemented a new go-to-market strategy, and helped transform the company to a technology-led professional services model with the launch of a SaaS and data platform.

"I've seen what Docupace can do for organizations, and the transformational impact the Docupace Platform can have on financial professionals and the clients they serve," said Michael Vossler, chief revenue officer at Docupace. "The company's digitization approach to back-office operational excellence is time-tested and I am looking forward to ensuring this impact is shared across the financial services industry, here at home and abroad."

Expanding the Sales Organization with Experience and Expertise

Vossler's addition follows a significant expansion of the company's sales organization earlier in 2021 when the company welcomed Tom Parr, vice president enterprise business solutions, Tim O'Rourke, vice president enterprise business solutions, and John De Ocampo, business development resource lead to the sales team.

Tom Parr is responsible for initiating, developing, and closing new relationships for Docupace by bringing solutions and resources to prospective clients' business needs and opportunities. He joined Docupace after spending the last three years at Raymond James' Custody & Clearing Division, where he served as national sales director. Parr's accomplished career includes executive roles at RBC Correspondent and Advisory and BNY Mellon Clearing. Parr brings a financial service industry perspective from a custodial point of view, but just as important, a view from his numerous independent broker-dealer and registered investment advisor relationships.

Tim O'Rourke focuses on expanding sales efforts to prospective customers to align Docupace's solutions with their specific, long-term operations and growth strategies. O'Rourke spent the last six years at eMoney Advisor, where he held several successful roles including client services, account management and sales serving both the IBD and RIA markets. O'Rourke is motivated by the ability to help clients match their challenges and desired outcomes with the right technology partner.

John De Ocampo leads the business development efforts for the Docupace sales team. Prior to joining Docupace, John spent his career with companies such as American Express and Waddell & Reed. In his time at Waddell & Reed, he gained substantial end-user experience with Docupace, positioning him to speak directly on the difference its technology solutions can make on a firm and an investor's overall experience.

"This talented group of sales professionals rounds out a dynamic team for Docupace. Firms and financial advisors not only come to Docupace for the amazing solutions we have, but for the expertise our team members have about the industry," Knoch continued. "It is a privilege to have new team members join us, who add to this brand promise. We are doing exciting things here at Docupace and our new team members will be critical in connecting our new capabilities to the profession we are honored to serve."

About Docupace

Docupace is a solutions provider focused on digitizing and automating operations in the financial advice and investment industry. Financial services firms use the Docupace Platform (a cloud-based, integrated software suite) to reduce back-office expenses, improve efficiency, strengthen recruiting, and enhance the experience of advisors and investors. With headquarters in Los Angeles, California, Docupace is proud to serve some of the largest independent broker-dealers and registered investment advisers (RIAs) in the financial services industry. For more information, please visit www.docupace.com.

