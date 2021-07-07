Docupace Wins Gold Globee® in the 16th Annual 2021 IT World Awards®

Docupace announced today they have been recognized as Gold Globee winner as a Hot Technology of the Year for 2021 Tweet this

The Platform's wealth management DNA means its SEC and FINRA-compliant solutions map one-to-one with the specific challenges of thriving advisory and investment firms.

"As the largest and most trusted provider of digital back office solutions for the financial advice and investment industry, we take great pride in solving challenges, developing innovative solutions and delivering capabilities that make clients' businesses better," says Ryan George, chief marketing officer at Docupace. "This recognition is truly a companywide effort and a testament to the great work our people deliver to our customers day-in and day-out."

More than 65 judges from around the world, representing a wide spectrum of industry experts, participated in the judging process.

"The information technology industry continues to show its resilience," said San Madan, co-President of Globee Awards. "The tech sector is robust and innovative. And the pandemic has changed the way people live, work, shop, and socialize thereby accelerating demand for newer technologies and innovations everywhere."

About Docupace

Docupace is a solutions provider focused on digitizing and automating operations in the financial advice and investment industry. Financial services firms use the Docupace Platform (a cloud-based, integrated software suite) to reduce back-office expenses, improve efficiency, strengthen recruiting, and enhance the experience of advisors and investors. With headquarters in Los Angeles, California, Docupace is proud to serve some of the largest independent broker-dealers and registered investment advisers (RIAs) in the financial services industry. For more information, please visit www.docupace.com.

About the Globee Awards

Globee Awards are conferred in eleven programs and competition: the CEO World Awards®, the Consumer World Awards®, The Customer Sales & Service World Awards®, the Globee® International Best in Business Awards, the Golden Bridge Awards®, the Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards® and Security World Awards, the IT World Awards®, One Planet® American Best in Business Awards, the Globee® Employer Excellence Awards®, the Globee® Corporate Communications & Marketing World Awards, and the Women World Awards®. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind their success, the Globee Awards recognize outstanding achievements and performances in businesses worldwide. Learn more about the Globee Awards at https://globeeawards.com.

