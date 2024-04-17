Docupace Wins Gold, Silver and Bronze Stevie® Awards for Excellence in Sales & Customer Service

Docupace's PreciseFP team won GOLD in the Remote Customer Service Innovation of the Year category. The company was awarded SILVER in the Achievement in Customer Experience – Computer Software category for its "Breakthroughs in Customer Experience" program and awarded BRONZE in the Achievement in the Use of Data & Analytics in Customer Service category for its "Enhancing Transparency through Customer Service" initiative.

Docupace has significantly expanded and enhanced its Support Platform over the past year and more − revamping the Client Support Portal, completely reconstructing the phone queue system and is in the process of rolling out expanded Customer Chat. These and other changes have reduced turnaround times by more than 50 percent and materially improved customer satisfaction.

Watch the Docupace Support Team reflect on the well-earned recognition: Docupace wins 2024 Stevie® Awards for Sales & Customer Service.

Finding A Better Way to Serve a Dynamic, Growing User Base

Achievement in the Use of Data & Analytics in Customer Service

Transparency and reporting are at the core of delivering exceptional support in a digital world. Docupace provides a dedicated client portal where users can submit issues and questions directly to the Support Team, as well as receive real-time updates on resolution progress. Integrating this client portal with internal project tracking/management systems has provided the Docupace Support Organization with indispensable intelligence on performance and process improvement.

By leveraging data and analytics from this integrating system, the Support Team has reduced its backlog of customer support tickets by 86 percent during 2023. In addition, the Support Team dramatically reduced turnaround times by 85 percent during the same time period.

Remote Customer Innovation of the Year – PreciseFP Team

While many technology platforms make engaging with service teams a frustrating adventure, the PreciseFP Support Team provides unparalleled support through real-time chat. This multifaceted approach allows users to conveniently share screenshots and other valuable information, enhancing the troubleshooting process.

Since 2021, the dedicated team has responded to over 16,400 user inquiries with a median response time of less than 45 seconds. The Team's unwavering commitment to prompt and efficient customer service has earned them a median customer satisfaction rating of 98% or higher.

The 18th Annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service

The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world's top honors for customer service, contact center, business development and sales professionals. The Stevie Awards organizes nine of the world's leading business awards programs, also including the prestigious American Business Awards® and International Business Awards®.

Winners were announced during a gala event attended by more than 400 professionals from around the world at the Bellagio in Las Vegas, Nevada on Friday, April 12.

"The high scores given the winning nominations in this year's competition are evidence of the high levels of achievement portrayed in them," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller. "We join with the judges and all members of the Stevie Awards community in congratulating and celebrating the winners for their accomplishments."

More than 2,300 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry, in 44 nations and territories, were considered in this year's competition. Winners were determined by the average scores of more than 200 professionals worldwide on seven specialized judging committees. Entries were considered in more than 90 categories for customer service and contact center achievements, including Contact Center of the Year, Award for Innovation in Customer Service, and Customer Service Department of the Year.

For a complete list of winners, please visit: 2024 Winners in the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service.

About Docupace

Docupace is a solutions provider focused on digitizing and automating operations in the financial advice and investment industry. Financial services firms use the Docupace Platform (a cloud-based, integrated software suite) to reduce back-office expenses, improve efficiency, strengthen recruiting, and enhance the experience of advisors and investors. With headquarters in Holmdel, New Jersey, Docupace is proud to serve some of the largest independent broker-dealers and registered investment advisers (RIAs) in the financial services industry.

For more information, please visit www.docupace.com.

About The Stevie® Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, the new Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence, and the Stevie Awards for Women in Business. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. More than 1,000 professionals around the world participate in the Stevie Awards judging process each year. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide.

Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

Docupace Media Contacts:

Ryan George

Chief Marketing Officer

[email protected]

Joseph Kuo / Donald Cutler

Haven Tower Group

[email protected] / [email protected]

SOURCE Docupace Technologies, Inc.