New Integration Between Income Lab and PreciseFP Boosts Confidence for Retirees

API-driven integration streamlines advisors' client data gathering and retirement planning efforts by synchronizing data between PreciseFP and Income Lab

HOLMDEL, N.J., Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Income Lab , the #1 most-used retirement distribution planning software for financial advisors, and PreciseFP, the award-winning client engagement and data gathering platform from Docupace, today announced a data integration partnership. This new API integration helps financial advisors save time and streamline the retirement planning process by connecting the two platforms to enhance the client experience.

PreciseFP and IncomeLab Announce New Partnership

"Income Lab and PreciseFP are both critical advisor tech tools," said Richard Thoeny, Executive Vice President – Product Strategy for PreciseFP. "Working together makes the challenging work of sound retirement planning one step easier and I greatly support that."

Income Lab is an award-winning and top-rated retirement planning tool, receiving high marks in the Kitces.com 2023 AdvisorTech Report and the 2024 T3/Inside Information Advisor Software Survey. In addition, Income Lab was named "Best in Show" at the XYPN Live events in 2022 and 2023.

According to a recent LIMRA study cited by Income Lab, only 1 in 5 people have a written retirement plan. Those who do are 87% more confident in their retirement strategy. Advisors are increasingly embracing a more comprehensive approach, broadening their range of services to best meet evolving client needs. Among the most sought-after services are retirement distribution and tax planning.

PreciseFP is widely recognized in the industry for offering an award-winning client onboarding platform that includes a streamlined, paperless onboarding process through customizable agreements with e-signature capabilities. The platform brings financial advice to the digital age by eliminating the need for client paperwork, and by automating the collection of financial data – significantly enhancing advisor productivity.

"We are thrilled to integrate with PreciseFP and create a streamlined process for advisors to offer retirement income planning. The integration allows advisors to build detailed plans quickly and efficiently, with minimal manual input, by connecting Income Lab to important client data." said Johnny Poulsen, co-founder and CEO of Income Lab.

Built utilizing PreciseFP's developer APIs, the Income Lab integration with PreciseFP allows advisors to create a retirement income plan in seconds using household data from PreciseFP on clients' income sources, expenses, assets, liabilities, insurance, and more.

Upcoming Income Lab and PreciseFP Integration Demo

To learn more about the PreciseFP and Income Lab integration, join Thoeny and Justin Fitzpatrick, Co-Founder and CIO of Income Lab on Wednesday, March 27 at 1 p.m. EDT, for a special webinar illustrating how to utilize PreciseFP and Income Lab to improve client engagement and be more efficient during the retirement planning process.

Click here to register or follow this link to join the live demo on March 27: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/5265069041642238038

For existing Income Lab and PreciseFP users, additional integration information can be found on the Income Lab Help Center.

About Income Lab

Income Lab provides financial advisors with cutting-edge software for ongoing retirement income management and client engagement. Advisors use Income Lab to give clients targeted, customized advice about how much they can spend, when and how to adjust spending for evolving economic and market conditions, and how to optimize distribution plans for tax efficiency. Income Lab software was ranked the #1 Retirement Distribution Planning Tool in the 2024 T3 | Inside Information Advisor Software Survey, "Best in Show" at the 2022 & 2023 XYPN Advisor Tech Expos, and was named a "Stand-Out in Retirement Distribution Planning" and rated highest in satisfaction and value by the "Kitces.com Report: The Technology that Independent Financial Advisors Actually Use (And Like)". For more information, please visit www.IncomeLab.io.

About Docupace

PreciseFP was acquired by Docupace in September 2021, advancing the company's mission to deliver an end-to-end wealthtech ecosystem for advisors to engage clients and prospects. Docupace is a solutions provider focused on digitizing and automating operations in the financial advice and investment industry. Financial services firms use the Docupace Platform (a cloud-based, integrated software suite) to reduce back-office expenses, improve efficiency, strengthen recruiting, and enhance the experience of advisors and investors.

Docupace is proud to serve some of the largest independent broker-dealers and registered investment advisers (RIAs) in the financial services industry. The company was recently named a finalist in two categories for WealthManagement.com's 2022 "Wealthie" Awards and PreciseFP was the 2021 winner in the client onboarding solution category. The company was named to the 2021 Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing companies; listed as a Top 100 FinTech by Cramer + Associates, named to the Los Angeles Business Journal's 2021 list of "Disruptors", won the 2021 Gold Globee® Award for "Hot Technology of the Year", and included in Industry Wired's Top 10 list of Most Recommended FinTech Solution Providers in 2020. For more information, please visit www.docupace.com.

Docupace Media Contacts:

Ryan George

Chief Marketing Officer

[email protected]

Joseph Kuo / Donald Cutler

Haven Tower Group

[email protected] / [email protected]

Income Lab Media Contact:

Ashley Dudzik

Chief Marketing Officer

[email protected]

SOURCE Docupace Technologies, Inc.