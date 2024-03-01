Docupace Wins in Onboarding Product Category at WealthBriefing WealthTech Americas Awards 2024

"With PreciseFP financial advisors can simplify the client onboarding process by eliminating the need for clients to print, sign, scan and return documents," said Ryan George, Docupace's Chief Marketing Officer. "The feature not only saves time for advisors but also enhances the overall client experience. This award honors us all, and on behalf of our team, I express my deep gratitude to WealthBriefing and the panel of judges."

PreciseFP's impact on financial advisors' work stands alone. In 2023, financial advisors used the PreciseFP platform to gather more than 10.7 million data elements that did not have to be manually captured or rekeyed; moved datasets among integrated platforms more than 67,000 times; facilitated the creation of more than 200,000 client accounts and saved more than 33,000+ hours doing so. By PreciseFP calculations, this means the total amount of money we saved financial advisors in 2023 was greater than $5 million.

The prestigious recognition comes as Docupace moves full speed ahead with offering advisors across wealth management a comprehensive solution to improve a relatively manual client engagement process. By reducing the "leg work" associated with collecting financial data, PreciseFP also is allowing advisors to allocate more time to essential activities such as client meetings, creating financial plans, and growing their business.

PreciseFP offers real-time assistance through chat, allowing users to share screenshots and valuable information for immediate issue resolution. The platform's customer support includes live chat support, personalized 1:1 coaching sessions, and a multifaceted support system, going beyond industry norms to ensure users are proficient.

Another key pillar of PreciseFP's solution is the integration with technology tools already in use by registered investment advisors (RIAs) and wealth management firms. The company's success at the WealthBriefing WealthTech Americas Awards 2024 is a testament to its steadfast commitment to excellence and its ongoing dedication to elevating wealth management.

For a complete list of winners, please visit: https://clearviewpublishing.com/events/the-third-annual-wealthbriefing-wealthtech-americas-awards-2024/

About Docupace

Docupace is a solutions provider focused on digitizing and automating operations in the financial advice and investment industry. Financial services firms use the Docupace Platform (a cloud-based, integrated software suite) to reduce back-office expenses, improve efficiency, strengthen recruiting, and enhance the experience of advisors and investors. With headquarters in Holmdel, New Jersey, Docupace is proud to serve some of the largest independent broker-dealers and registered investment advisers (RIAs) in the financial services industry.

