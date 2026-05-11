DocuPet Launches AnimalsFirst Integration to Increase Pet Protection Nationwide

SYRACUSE, N.Y., May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DocuPet is proud to announce a new strategic partnership with AnimalsFirst, marking the official launch of an integrated solution designed to connect animal welfare organizations directly with DocuPet's National Pet Registry. This collaboration represents a significant milestone in DocuPet's long-term vision to streamline shelter operations while expanding pet registration across North America.

For several years, DocuPet has invested in building a flexible, scalable software infrastructure capable of supporting integrations with leading shelter management systems. With the continued growth of the National Pet Registry and the National Animal Shelter Network (NASN), DocuPet is now positioned to activate these capabilities AnimalsFirst offers a highly customizable shelter management platform that supports adoptions, foster coordination, medical tracking, and field services for approximately 120 animal welfare organizations. Through this partnership, shelter partners using AnimalsFirst will be able to directly register adopters and their pets into the National Pet Registry through a streamlined backend integration.

Expanding Protection Through the National Pet Registry

At the core of this partnership is a shared commitment to increasing the number of pets enrolled in DocuPet's National Pet Registry. Registration is a critical step in protecting pets, ensuring that accurate, up-to-date ownership information is readily accessible when a lost animal is found.

DocuPet's HomeSafe® service plays a vital role in this effort. Each registered pet receives a free tag with a unique code linked to its secure online profile. When a lost pet is found, anyone can use the information on the tag to quickly initiate the reunification process. This immediate connection dramatically improves return-to-home rates and reduces the time pets spend in shelters.

Getting visible identification tags on pets is one of the simplest yet most effective ways to keep animals safe, and the success is multiplied when using DocuPet tags that offer superior reunification benefits. By increasing registration at the point of adoption and throughout the community, DocuPet and its partners are helping ensure more pets have the protection they need.

"We are thrilled to partner with AnimalsFirst and to be able to offer our registration program to shelters and pet owners utilizing their platform," said Jackie Rose, CSO of DocuPet. "This enhanced and streamlined process will allow pet owners to easily register to receive the protection benefits of having a free pet identification tag, connected to our 24/7 lost pet recovery system."

Strengthening the Animal Welfare Ecosystem

This integration supports a broader, interconnected animal welfare ecosystem that includes pet owners, shelters, and animal control agencies. For pet owners, it provides peace of mind and an easy way to safeguard their animals. For shelters, it helps reduce overcrowding and administrative burden by increasing successful reunifications. For animal control officers, it offers a fast, reliable method to identify and return lost pets in the field.

By embedding registration opportunities directly into shelter workflows, DocuPet and AnimalsFirst are helping create a more proactive, efficient system; one that prioritizes prevention, accelerates reunification, and ultimately improves outcomes for animals and the communities that care for them.

This partnership underscores DocuPet's commitment to leveraging technology to support animal welfare organizations, reduce administrative burden, and ensure more pets are protected through reliable identification and recovery services.

About DocuPet

DocuPet is the largest and fastest-growing pet registration and reunification platform in North America, providing official pet licensing services to more than 300 jurisdictions. DocuPet provides free lost pet services through HomeSafe®, and a unique product offering with an AI-powered pet tracker, designer pet tags, and other pet products/services. DocuPet is transforming how communities support animal welfare through inventive thinking and pioneering technology.

About AnimalsFirst

AnimalsFirst is a customizable shelter management software platform designed to support the operational needs of animal welfare organizations, including adoption management, foster coordination, medical tracking, and field services.

For more information, visit https://partnerships.docupet.com

SOURCE DocuPet