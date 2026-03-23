DocuPet Publishes 2025 Reunification Insights Report: Data-Driven Strategies to Improve Lost Pet Recovery Across North America

SYRACUSE, N.Y., March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DocuPet, North America's leading pet registration and reunification platform, released its 2025 Reunification Insights report entitled "Leading the Way Home," a comprehensive study examining lost dog incidents, owner behaviors, and community efforts that support faster pet reunifications. The report provides actionable recommendations for pet owners, animal shelters, and municipalities to improve reunification outcomes nationwide. (View the report)

Every year, millions of pets go missing in North America, leaving families heartbroken and communities scrambling to help. While most pets eventually return home, many do not, often due to gaps in identification, delays in search efforts, or lack of awareness about available reunification resources. Understanding these challenges is critical to improving outcomes and ensuring pets safely return to their families.

"Pets are more than animals, they're members of our families," said Jackie Rose, DocuPet's Chief Strategy Officer. "When a pet goes missing, it isn't just a statistical event; it's an emotional crisis for owners and a test of our community systems. This research is designed to understand what works, where gaps exist, and how we can make reunifications faster, safer, and more reliable for every pet."

Research Overview

The 2025 Reunification Insights report was conducted by an independent research firm, Marketspark, based out of Idaho. The study surveyed 1,500 dog owners across North America in October2025, capturing experiences with lost pets, search behaviors, and familiarity with identification and recovery tools. Participants represented diverse geographic regions providing a comprehensive view of reunification challenges.

Key Findings

Frequent cases of lost pets: Nearly 23% of dog owners reported losing a dog at least once in the past five years, highlighting that pet loss is a common experience for many families.

Visible identification matters: 94% of owners say they would look for a visible ID tag if they found a lost dog. This underscores the continued importance of tangible identification alongside microchips and digital registries.

Gaps in owner preparedness: Despite awareness of reunification tools, many owners report inconsistent use of ID tags, microchips, and online registries, creating preventable barriers to reunification.

Community engagement: Owners and community members show strong willingness to help when given the right resources. Local shelters, rescue networks, and public databases are critical in connecting lost pets with their families.

Behavioral insights: Pet owners who actively search using multiple channels such as social media, local shelters, and digital registries, experience significantly higher reunification rates than those relying solely on a single method.

Implications for Communities

DocuPet's research highlights actionable ways to improve pet reunification outcomes:

Strengthen owner education: Promote consistent use of visible ID tags and updated microchip registration. Enhance community tools: Encourage municipalities and shelters to maintain accessible pet databases and actively disseminate lost pet alerts. Leverage technology: Mobile apps, online platforms, and automated alerts can dramatically reduce time to reunification. Foster community engagement: Educate neighbors and volunteers on safe practices when finding lost pets and connecting them to shelters or registries.

"Too often, a missing pet turns into a prolonged separation because of gaps in identification or communication," added Rose. "By sharing this research, we hope to empower owners, shelters, and communities with practical steps that significantly increase the chances of lost pets returning home safely."

About DocuPet

DocuPet is the largest and fastest-growing pet registration and reunification platform in North America, providing official pet licensing services to more than 300 jurisdictions. DocuPet provides free lost pet services through HomeSafe®, and a unique product offering with an AI-powered pet tracker, designer pet tags, and other pet identification products. DocuPet is transforming how communities support animal welfare through inventive thinking and pioneering technology.

For more information, visit https://partnerships.docupet.com

SOURCE DocuPet