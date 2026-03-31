Docusign Brings Intelligent Contract Workflows to Slackbot

New Docusign integration helps teams move from conversation to completed agreements right within Slack

SAN FRANCISCO, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Docusign (Nasdaq: DOCU) today announced a new integration with Slack, which brings its Intelligent Agreement Management (IAM) platform directly into Slackbot. The Docusign integration is built for the ways teams work in Slack – where conversations can quickly turn into action from generating an agreement for a deal to collaborating on complicated contract negotiations.

Docusign Integration for Slack

"Agreements are at the center of how every business operates, but too often managing them requires switching between disconnected systems and manual processes," said Allan Thygesen, CEO of Docusign. "By bringing Docusign into Slack, we'll meet teams where they work and enable agentic workflows that can take action on their behalf – turning everyday conversations into completed agreements and helping businesses move faster, stay aligned, and close more deals."

"Slack is the interface for work, where people, agents, data, and apps come together in one place," said Rob Seaman, EVP & GM, Slack. "With Docusign, joint customers will have rapid access to agentic contract workflows directly in Slack. It streamlines how agreements get done, and powers more effective collaboration across businesses."

Every business runs on agreements, but the process of creating and managing them often slows teams down. With Docusign integrations with Slackbot, teams can:

Create and send agreements instantly: Sales teams can generate contracts directly from Slack using real-time Salesforce CRM data, reducing time spent on repetitive, manual tasks and accelerating time to close.

Sales teams can generate contracts directly from Slack using real-time Salesforce CRM data, reducing time spent on repetitive, manual tasks and accelerating time to close. Automate renewals and reduce revenue leakage: Slackbot surfaces upcoming renewals and recommended actions, helping teams capture opportunities and avoid missed deadlines.

Slackbot surfaces upcoming renewals and recommended actions, helping teams capture opportunities and avoid missed deadlines. Collaborate seamlessly across teams: Legal, sales, procurement, and finance can review and approve agreements within Slack, keeping everyone aligned.

Legal, sales, procurement, and finance can review and approve agreements within Slack, keeping everyone aligned. Find the contracts instantly: Within Slack, teams can quickly surface prior contracts with specific terms, helping them make informed decisions faster and reduce risk.

Within Slack, teams can quickly surface prior contracts with specific terms, helping them make informed decisions faster and reduce risk. Maintain a single source of truth: Agreement data syncs automatically with systems like Salesforce within Slack, ensuring accuracy and visibility across the business.

For example, a sales representative can ask Slackbot to generate a contract for a new deal. Slackbot pulls the latest customer and pricing data from Salesforce, applies approved terms from Docusign IAM, and produces a ready-to-send agreement in seconds. The representative can review it, loop in legal for quick feedback, and send it for signature – all within the same Slack conversation. Once signed, the agreement status automatically updates across systems, keeping teams informed in real time.

The collaboration between Docusign and Slack reflects a broader shift toward a more intelligent, agent-assisted workflow ecosystem. Instead of navigating multiple systems, people and agents can work together in a single interface, using tools that understand context, surface the right information, and help take the next step in real-time.

This Docusign integration for Slack will be available in the coming months. To learn more about this collaboration, sign up here.

About Docusign

Docusign brings agreements to life. Over 1.8 million customers and more than a billion people in over 180 countries use Docusign solutions to accelerate the process of doing business and simplify people's lives. With intelligent agreement management, Docusign unleashes business-critical data that is trapped inside of documents. Until now, these were disconnected from business systems of record, costing businesses time, money, and opportunity. Using Docusign's IAM platform, companies can create, commit, and manage agreements with solutions created by the #1 company in e-signature and CLM. Learn more at www.docusign.com.

Media Contact:

Docusign Corporate Communications

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SOURCE Docusign, Inc.