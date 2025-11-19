Docusign Selects Gong Revenue AI Operating System to Accelerate Sales Productivity and Drive Strategic Growth

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gong , the leading Revenue AI company, today announced that Docusign , the global leader in intelligent agreement management, has selected Gong as its partner to accelerate sales productivity, enhance go-to-market effectiveness, and power their strategic growth initiatives.

Gong's AI Operating System (OS) for Revenue plays a critical role in advancing Docusign's go-to-market strategies, with a focus on the adoption and growth of its Intelligent Agreement Management (IAM) platform. By leveraging Gong's insights and revenue AI capabilities, Docusign aims to improve sales effectiveness and productivity. This will be achieved by replicating successful outreach, better understanding buyer intent, and tailoring messaging and strategy based on this intelligence.

"At Docusign, driving growth through operational excellence is a top priority," said Paula Hansen, President and Chief Revenue Officer at Docusign."The Gong Revenue AI OS provides the actionable insights and visibility we need to elevate our customer engagement, increase our sales productivity, and ultimately fuel our growth in key areas of our business. Gong's technology allows us to coach at scale, drive repeatable best practices, and empower our teams with the data they need to succeed."

Docusign plans to leverage the Gong Revenue AI OS, including Gong Forecast and Conversational Intelligence, to streamline sales enablement and increase team efficiency. Gong also seamlessly integrates into Docusign's existing tech stack, creating a comprehensive, unified revenue ecosystem.

In selecting Gong, Docusign emphasized the platform's ability not only to improve day-to-day sales effectiveness but also to connect technology investments directly to measurable operational and revenue outcomes. The rollout also maintains critical standards of data privacy, security, and compliance for Docusign's global organization.

"We're excited to welcome Docusign to the Gong customer community," said Shane Evans, Chief Revenue Officer of Gong. "This is a marquee enterprise win, and this partnership is a strong validation of the impact Revenue AI is making with large enterprises. Docusign is a category leader and we're looking forward to helping their team turn real-time customer signals into smarter actions, execute with greater consistency across their go-to-market motion, and achieve revenue growth at scale."

