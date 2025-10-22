Leading Companies Drive Measurable Business Impact with Gong's AI Operating System for Revenue

Docusign and PayPal among 2025 Golden Gong honorees

Combined, honorees drove millions in ARR impact, achieved 57% higher win rates, and saved more than 7,600 hours through AI-powered revenue transformation

SAN FRANCISCO and AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gong , the leading revenue AI company, today announced the winners of the 2025 Golden Gong Awards . Now in its sixth year, the awards underscore how the fastest-growing revenue teams are using AI to move beyond automation and efficiency, and extend it to driving predictable business outcomes. The honored organizations were selected from nearly 200 nominations, all using Gong's Revenue AI OS.

"AI's ability to deliver efficiencies is nothing new; teams have harnessed this capability for years. Today, the teams we are celebrating have translated their use of the technology into tangible revenue impact, gained strategic advantages, and redefined what's possible for their business," said Simon Frey, Chief Customer Officer, Gong. "We commend this year's Golden Gong winners for pushing the limits of revenue AI and validating the Operating System model as the right way to unlock predictable growth at scale."

The New Measure of AI Success: Driving Revenue Outcomes

The 2025 Golden Gong winners achieved core business outcomes that prove the correlation between the Gong Revenue AI Operating System and measurable revenue success.

Category Recognition Achievement The Bar Raisers Wolters Kluwer Legal and Regulatory U.S. With Gong's real-time analytics and AI insights, the Sales Enablement team transformed how they train and coach sellers. By analyzing behaviors, they achieved a 57.1% win rate, shortened seller ramp time, and improved coaching to elevate performance. The Strategists Experian Employer Services The sales enablement team increased win rates by 25% and grew sales volumes by 10%. The Transformers PayPal Expanded the use of Gong across its sales teams to enhance productivity, visibility, and revenue growth. This resulted in over 7,600 hours saved annually and a 35% boost in monthly efficiency.

Leadership Excellence: The People Driving the AI OS

The awards also recognize the visionary revenue leaders and their teams who successfully implement AI for organizational excellence.

Category Recognition Achievement Revenue Team of the Year Cisco Honored for the strategic initiative to unify its large, distributed global sales force onto the Gong operating system, building efficiency, alignment, and greater forecasting accuracy. CRO of the Year Paula Hansen, Docusign Recognized for leveraging Gong to drive visibility, consistency, and scalable revenue impact across all customer engagements. Revenue Operations Leader of the Year Pradeep Konduru, Procore Pradeep is being honored for leading game-changing tech adoption initiatives that elevated sales productivity, expanded deal capacity, and improved win rates—while delivering an incredible 2,000 hours saved annually per rep. Enablement Leader of the Year Matt McBreen, ADP Honored for implementing Gong across ADP's large and distributed revenue organization to increase visibility and drive greater alignment. Customer Success Leader of the Year Sebastian Ellios, Sprout Social Gong enabled Sebastian's team to scale coaching directly leading to a 6.29% increase in logo retention in the last year and resulting in more time to focus on high value accounts and greater revenue impact.

The winners are being honored at Celebrate '25, Gong's sold-out user conference held in Austin, TX, and attended by more than 900 revenue leaders. To learn more about how these and other Gong customers are winning more with revenue AI, learn more here .

About Gong

Gong uses AI to transform how revenue teams win. The Gong Revenue AI Operating System unifies data, insights, and workflows into a single, trusted system that observes, guides, and acts alongside the world's most successful revenue teams. Powered by the Gong Revenue Graph of customer interaction data, intelligent agents, and trusted applications, Gong helps more than 4,800 companies around the world deeply understand their teams and customers, automate critical sales workflows, and close more deals with less effort. For more information, visit www.gong.io.

