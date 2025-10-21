Gong Introduces Model Context Protocol (MCP) Support to Unify Enterprise AI Agents from Hubspot, Microsoft, Salesforce, and Others

SAN FRANCISCO and AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at Gong Celebrate, Gong , the leading revenue AI platform, announced new ways for its ecosystem of partners to leverage Gong, including model context protocol (MCP) support. This strategic move formalizes a crucial level of interoperability for its ecosystem, enabling customers to deploy highly effective agentic AI systems that share data and context across leading enterprise platforms.

The introduction of MCP support by Gong—with critical integrations initially with Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Microsoft 365 Copilot, Salesforce, and others—is a direct response to the industry challenge of AI fragmentation. The effectiveness of AI agents is inherently limited by their data access; if they are siloed in one application, they cannot orchestrate tasks or make decisions based on the complete customer journey.

Gong's new MCP support enables two-way intelligence flow to unify the revenue stack. The MCP Gateway enhances Gong by seamlessly integrating external data and workflows from partners into internal features, such as AI Briefer and AI Ask Anything. Conversely, the MCP Server enables external AI agents – like those in Salesforce or Microsoft Copilot – to query Gong directly, ensuring revenue teams can leverage Gong's critical customer and deal intelligence wherever they work.

"With the new MCP support, customers will be able to leverage Gong's data, insights, and AI agents directly within their existing revenue stack," said Eran Aloni, EVP Product Strategy and Ecosystem, Gong. "This new AI interoperability ecosystem delivers the flexibility and added intelligence to help revenue teams orchestrate their mission-critical revenue motions in the way that is most compatible with their business."

With the introduction of MCP support, Gong is again expanding the footprint of the Gong Collective, enabling revenue organizations to streamline workflows and deeply understand their pipeline. With new technology integration partners, global systems integrators, and consulting partners, the Gong Collective now boasts over 300 members. Over 80 technology, consulting, GSI, private equity, hyperscaler, and agency partners joined Gong at its Partner Summit as part of Celebrate to collaborate around a continued drive towards helping global enterprises win more with revenue AI.

To learn more about Gong's partner ecosystem, visit gong.io/collective.

Quote Sheet

Hubspot CRM

"With new HubSpot MCP available in Gong, our customers can orchestrate mission-critical revenue motions directly within Gong while staying connected to their existing revenue stack," said Brian Gorbett, VP of Product, HubSpot. "This interoperability makes HubSpot context accessible where customers already work, giving revenue professionals the context they need in Gong and enabling them to take action back in HubSpot to run critical motions more efficiently and effectively."

Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Microsoft 365 Copilot

"The introduction of MCP support is key to deepening existing integrations between Gong and Microsoft products like Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Microsoft 365 Copilot," said Karan Nigam, Agentic Customer Experience, Microsoft. "This enables Gong's revenue AI agents to connect into Microsoft's platforms and AI Agents, allowing revenue teams to capture the full power of Gong's AI OS for revenue wherever they work across the Microsoft stack."

Salesforce Agentforce

"With Agentforce and Gong supporting the Model Context Protocol, we are expanding the ability for revenue organizations to streamline workflows and deeply understand their pipeline," said Josh Israels, Sr. Director of Next Gen Partnerships, Salesforce. "This agentic interoperability allows customers to bi-directionally access partner data, insights, and workflows inside both Gong and Salesforce, unlocking powerful new revenue potential."

About Gong

Gong uses AI to transform how revenue teams win. The Gong Revenue AI Operating System unifies data, insights, and workflows into a single, trusted system that observes, guides, and acts alongside the world's most successful revenue teams. Powered by the Gong Revenue Graph of customer interaction data, intelligent agents, and trusted applications, Gong helps more than 4,800 companies around the world deeply understand their teams and customers, automate critical sales workflows, and close more deals with less effort. For more information, visit www.gong.io.

